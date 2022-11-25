loftie lead black friday
We can all agree on one thing: there’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep. But sleeping doesn’t necessarily come easy to everyone. And waking up can be even harder. Fortunately, Loftie has created a few products to make the entire sleeping process easier and more successful.

And even better — with the brand’s Black Friday sale, all products are 25% off. This means you can sleep even easier knowing you got a good deal.

Loftie Lamp
The Loftie Lamp is design to help you wind-down easier, wake up naturally and ultimately have a better sleep routine. And with curated colors, you can match the light color based on your room tones or even your mood.

$275 $207 at Loftie
Loftie Clock
best alarm clock loftie prod.jpg
The Loftie Clock will help you go to bed at night and wake up in the morning without a screen in your hand. With white noise, mediations and a two-phase alarm, you'll be on your way to a significantly better sleep routine.

$149 $112 at Loftie