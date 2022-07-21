If this late-July heat wave has you craving a dip in the pool, it might be time to update your swim wardrobe. (Summer is barely half over, right?) Whether it’s time for a new top, a set of bottoms or both, Lively’s got you covered with discounts on their entire swimwear line.
From bras and underwear to swimsuits and loungewear, Lively is committed to changing the game with comfortable, stylish and eco-friendly products — plus a commitment to authentically celebrating body diversity. Lively’s swimwear collection is no exception, and they even have a fit guide to help you choose the perfect size for your unique body and style preferences.
Whatever your taste, there’s a new suit waiting for you at 40% off. Tops come in halter, bandeau, bralette and triangle styles while bottoms come in either the traditional bikini style or a high-waisted variation. If one-pieces are your thing, there’s seven different varieties to check out! Now through July 31, you can use code SPLASH40 to reap the benefits of this sale.
A new pattern is a sure-fire way to keep the second half of summer bright. Plus, with all the different style options, you’ll certainly find a unique piece that makes you feel like a million bucks. So go grab a new top or bottom for only $33 or a set for just $57. Who knows, you might even buy two! Most styles come in both solid colors and print patterns.
The Plunge Bralette & Bikini Swim Bundle
$95 $57 at Lively
Would you ever guess that this suit is made from 80% recycled nylon? It’s just one of the many sustainable products on the site.
The One Piece
$75 $45 at Lively
Solid colors are anything but boring with this one-piece. Kick your feet up, grab a book and soak up some rays.
The Ribbed Busty Swim Bralette
$55 $33 at Lively
Ribbed material is trending and we’re not complaining. Get this flattering top for only $33.
The Straight Up One Piece
$75 $45 at Lively
This open-backed suit is as comfy as it is cute. Pair it with a sunhat for an elegant flair.
The Bandeau Colorblock
$55 $33 at Lively
Get a great tan with a bandeau style top. Without strap lines, you can rock an off-the-shoulder with an even tone.
The Ruched High Waist Bikini
$55 $33 at Lively
Grab a pair of these ’80’s-inspired bottoms in retro colors like electric pink, aquamarine and more.
The Bralette
$55 $33 at Lively
It’s as though you’re lounging cozily at home (but in the sun, so it’s much better). Removable pads give this suit customizable support.
The High Waist
$55 $33 at Lively
You can be certain these high-rise bottoms won’t be falling down. It provides the perfect amount of coverage without sacrificing its unique cut.
The Tank One Piece
$75 $45 at Lively
With a pattern that looks like the tropics, you’ll have no other option than to switch to island time.
The High-Neck Halter
$55 $33 at Lively
It doesn’t get more chic than this high-neck halter. Whether you’re swimming, playing volleyball or just relaxing, this top won’t budge.
The Bralette & High Waist Swim Bundle
$95 $57 at Lively
Vitamin D please! Shop the sale for a bralette top and hi-rise bottom set.
The Triangle
$55 $33 at Lively
The triangle style is classic. Pair the solid-colored top with patterned bottoms for a mix-and-match experience. This top goes with anything!