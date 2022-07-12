Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
A product doesn’t have to cost a lot to have a big impact. From some of our favorite beauty tools to helpful pet products and cool tech devices, we love the little things in our life that we now can’t get by without. Here are some items you can purchase for Prime Day that might become new favorites in your everyday routine.
Exfoliating towels can rival even the best loofahs. Letting you easily reach any area from head to toe and front to back, this Sutera towel will have you buffed and baby-smooth in no time.
Perfect for threading behind your desk setup or next to your bed, this 6-foot cord lets you keep using your phone while it's recharging.
Free up your counter and shower space with this Tooletries organizer. Store your razor and beard comb right by the sink or pop it in the shower to hold your favorite small gels and creams.
Prevent picking and let your skin heal with these Rael Miracle Large Spot covers.
These baking mats prevent your cookies and baked goods from sticking to your pan. Plus, they save you from unnecessary scraping and cleaning.
Add a little more light to any space with these fun LED strip lights that have 64 different scene setting modes.
Always struggling to find your keys or wallet? Snag one of these Tile Mates and never lose track of your essentials again.
Plan your days, weeks and months with this Rocketbook Smart Notebook that lets you stop wasting paper by digitizing your plans.
If you're not a tap water fan, this Brita pitcher is a great solution to buying large quantities of bottled drinking water.
Add some foam rolling into your pre- or post-workout stretch routine with this 18-inch roller. Lightweight and textured for comfort, this roller will have you feeling less sore in no time.
If your standard garden hose isn't cutting it, grab this nozzle attachment with seven different spray patterns for whatever job you need to tackle.
Help de-puff your face in the morning, and help yourself wake up, with this relaxing ice roller.
Get your guitars off the floor and display them beautifully in your home with these wall mounts. Who knows, maybe seeing them might even encourage you to play more.
This Lifestraw Bottle comes with its own filter to help protect you from drinking microplastics, chlorine, sand, dirt and more. Plus, it just makes your water taste better.
A great intro into smart home devices, the Amazon Echo Dot lets you connect and get information hands-free.