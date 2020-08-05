If you’re looking to escape into the woods for a hiking, camping or backpacking trip, it’s never a bad idea to be prepared for purifying your own water — especially if you’re heading way out into the backcountry. For this task, there’s LifeStraw’s personal water filter, which removes bacteria from water so well it goes above and beyond the EPA’s standard. (Hint: It’s also great to have in your emergency preparedness kit, just in case.) And right now, a 5-pack, a 3-pack and a 2-pack of LifeStraws, along with a wearable model for hikers, are on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever.

You don’t need batteries or a charger for this handy personal water filter, which purifies up to 1,000 gallons (or 4,000 liters) of water. It’s also available in multipacks if you know you’ll be using it often.

LifeStraw does a very effective job of getting rid of the bad stuff: It removes at minimum 99.9999% (yes, four decimal places) of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and it filters water up to .2 microns. Plus, it doesn’t use iodine or chlorine to purify, so you don’t get a weird taste in the water; instead, it uses membrane microfilters made from fiber that trap all the gunk in their fibers to just let clean water through on the other side.

And it’s not going to drag you down. This personal filter weighs just 2 ounces to make carrying it on the trail super easy. It also never expires, so you can prep ahead with peace of mind.

Not to mention, it’s one of our readers’ favorites. In fact, it was an Underscored top seller from Amazon in 2021. So buy yours now, and drink up the savings before this deal expires or stock runs out.