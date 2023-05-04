Lifestraw’s water-purifying straws might be pretty famous by now, but the company’s purification products aren’t just for your outdoor adventures. The brand also has a line of home products that includes an 18-ounce dispenser and BPA-free cups, ensuring you stay healthily hydrated when you’re back from a day out, too.
But of course clean water tastes even better coming out of an on-sale vessel, and right now a bunch of Lifestraw Home products are 20% off. We’ve pulled some of our favorite picks to shop below while the sale is still on.
This slim pitcher slips into the side of your fridge for a bulk-free water dispenser you don’t have to top up after every pour.
This stylish pitcher comes in a size perfect for one or two, complete with stylish lavender filter, and its compact size is perfect for small refrigerators.
Made to fit in any and every Lifestraw pitcher and dispenser, these filters remove a ton of baddies, like bacteria, microplastics, mercury, chemicals including PFAS and lead, as well as chlorine, pesticides, sand and cloudiness. Whew.
Don’t love plastic? (Even the BPA-free kind?) No sweat. Stay hydrated with the seven-cup version of the compact Lifestraw 10-cup in sleek, chic glass.
Let your seven-cup pitcher rest easy with this base, which helps protect it against breakage — and adds a splash of color in 11 different shade options.