Lifestraw’s water-purifying straws might be pretty famous by now, but the company’s purification products aren’t just for your outdoor adventures. The brand also has a line of home products that includes an 18-ounce dispenser and BPA-free cups, ensuring you stay healthily hydrated when you’re back from a day out, too.

But of course clean water tastes even better coming out of an on-sale vessel, and right now a bunch of Lifestraw Home products are 20% off. We’ve pulled some of our favorite picks to shop below while the sale is still on.