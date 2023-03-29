The best TVs only get better when there’s a big sale on, and that’s just what’s happening with the fantastic LG Evo C2 OLED running just $1,499 for the 65-inch model at Woot! right now.

LG has been dazzling with its OLED TVs generation after generation, and the recent LG Evo C2 OLED continues that legacy splendidly. This 4K TV takes full advantage of the OLED technology’s ability to marry pitch-black pixels with bright highlights for gorgeous HDR content with unbeatable contrast.

While the LG Evo C2 OLED’s contrast is one of its neater tricks, the TV matches that capability with rich colors that present all types of content beautifully. Thanks to the super-fast response of OLED pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate for the C2, this display is also a smart choice for gamers.

LG Evo C2 LG Stunning visuals in movies, TV and games alike are all on offer with the LG Evo C2, and this 40% discount makes an extra large OLED model extra affordable.

Bigger displays can see the price jump up more than you might expect over smaller models, and that’s no different for this TV. The 65-inch model starts at $2,499, a full $700 over the 55-inch model. Many retailers are offering it with a discount at $1,699 right now, thanks to the special Prime Appreciation Event happening now at Woot! you’ll find a price tag, making this 65-inch model as cheap as a full-price 48-inch model.