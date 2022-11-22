Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday is typically the best time of year to pick up a new TV on sale, and you don’t even have to wait until the big day to get a huge discount on one of the best sets we’ve tested. The excellent LG C2 is already at its lowest price ever, allowing you to save hundreds of dollars no matter which size you choose.

LG’s latest high-end OLED is deeply discounted at both Best Buy and Amazon in various sizes, starting as low as $896 for the 42-inch model (a $400 savings) all the way to $4,000 for the massive 83-inch model (for a whopping $1,300 off).

We reviewed the LG C2 earlier this year, and found its stunning 4K OLED picture quality to be right up there with the best TVs we’ve ever used. It looks great out of the box with minimal tweaking required, has all of the latest gaming tech to keep your PS5, Xbox Series X and PC games running as smooth as possible and offers a snappy interface that makes it easy to fire up your favorite streaming apps. Just note that its stand and speakers aren’t the best, so you may want to consider a separate stand or mount, and pair it with a soundbar for the best audio.

This discounted LG C2 is just one of many great Black Friday TV deals we’ve been tracking this week, so be sure to check back often to score big on everything from sub-$100 bargains to steep discounts on our favorite high-end sets.