The last time we tested out Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop, it was an older model with a mid-range Intel chip and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Super. Despite that, it ranked among the best gaming desktops as our favorite budget option. Since then, it has received some strong internal upgrades, and now it’s even cheaper with a $500 discount that brings it down to $900 at Best Buy.

This model of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 fits an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU paired with 16GB of memory. That’s plenty for almost any daily computing needs, and it offers many gamers the extra cores needed to stream their gameplay smoothly without significantly impacting their gaming performance. Crucially, Lenovo fits in an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. For 1080p gaming, the card has plenty of muscle, and it will easily run popular esports games. You’ll likely find decent performance even at 1440p, and it offers the hardware necessary to use Nvidia’s DLSS technology to upsample from lower resolution and get even smoother visuals.

Beyond the core components, this Lenovo Legion Tower 5 includes Wi-Fi 6 for fast and stable connectivity. It also pairs a 256GB SSD with a 1TB hard drive, giving you fast storage for the operating system and substantial room for games. And despite all its packing, the tower itself is fairly compact, measuring just eight inches wide and 16.18 inches tall. It’s a decent dose of power in a small package and a price that just shrunk, too.