Lenovo has been on a tear recently with its powerful line of Legion gaming laptops, and the new Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 strikes a compelling mix of performance hardware and value that could help it rank among the best gaming laptops out there, a mark the prior-gen model came close to hitting. Normally it’d cost you at least $1,609 for a base model, right now you can score a higher-spec model (usually retailing for $2,000) on sale for just $1,612 from Lenovo with some instant savings and a pair of discount codes.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 With RTX 4070 Lenovo This upgraded model has a robust CPU and GPU pairing and a screen that’s ready to game on. With these savings, it’s a steal. Use discount codes GREETINGS10 and EXTRA5 during checkout for the full discount. $1612 $2000 at Lenovo

This configuration of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 is meant to be fairly beastly. It’s got an Intel Core i7-13700HX — a workstation-level processor made for handling even heavy workloads on the go. It pairs that CPU performance with the newly released Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU for some serious video game rendering horsepower. I’ve seen this GPU in action, and it’s not only impressively fast at traditional rendering but can also keep up with ray tracing and sees a huge uptick in framerate when using DLSS 3’s Frame Generation technology.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 is also smartly designed. It has a host of ports on the side as well as rear, making it easier to run like a desktop when you’re at home. You can leave the hefty 300-watt charging brick at home for gaming and run with a lightweight USB charger on the go, as the laptop supports up to 140W charging over USB-C.

Of course, you might be tempted to game when you’re away from home because of the laptop’s bright, colorful, 240Hz display. It’s all the more impressive Lenovo has squeezed all this gaming muscle into a laptop that’s not absurdly large. Snag this laptop now at a nice discount when you use codes GREETINGS10 and EXTRA5 at checkout.