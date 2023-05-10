The best gaming laptops deliver exceptional performance inside of a well-built frame that can not only hold up to everyday abuse but also manage the thermal load of its high-power components. It’s all the better when that laptop also has a great price. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 nails those first points, and a current discount helps make what was already a compelling price just that much better. Two different configurations are on sale with a lower-power one going for $345 off at Lenovo and a higher-spec option seeing a juicy $500 discount.

Regardless of which configuration you’re looking at, the machine will come packing a monstrously capable Intel Core i9-13900HX — a 24-core beast with clock speeds up to 5.4GHz. The 16GB model will likely do for most users, though the 32GB may have more to offer creative users who need that extra memory for larger projects.

I’ve personally tested this laptop running the RTX 4080 inside, and it’s a true powerhouse. Better still, it handles the heat like a champ. I even saw it outperform another laptop with an RTX 4090 in it thanks in large part to its thermals. That’s good news for the RTX 4070-packed model, as it should have no trouble handling that lower-power GPUs heat. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is rounded out with a great display for work and play, a delightful keyboard, and more ports than most laptop users will be used to. For high-power and mobile computing, this is a deal you won’t want to sleep on.