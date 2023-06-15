Le Labo’s library of fragrances is vast, but the company’s unisex Santal 33 is one of the scents that elevated the company from cult favorite to massive hit. Right now, you can pick up a bottle of the famous fragrance for $165 instead of $220 over at Woot!.

Le Labo’s Santal 33 is still going strong after 10-or-so years thanks to the scent tapestry it offers up (it also beat a really popular dupe in our review, so getting the real thing? Sometimes worth it). Think violet accord and cardamom up top, followed by iris and ambrox in the middle and cedarwood, leather and sandalwood at the base. It also offers a long wear time, which is exactly what you want from a $220 fragrance. (Even if you’re getting it for $55 off.)