Dry, cracked lips coming out of winter? You’re not alone. As we emerge from the cold season, there’s a lot to repair when it comes to our battered lips. For that, you can pick up three tubs of the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Woot! right now for just $37 — typically one tub will cost you $24, so this is truly a steal.

These sleeping masks for your lips are like an intensive balm that you put on before bed so your lips can marinate in its goodness overnight. The formula is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed for a massive dose of restorative hydration and soothing.

Considering you apply this shortly before you’re unconscious for the night, the lip masks are really nice for those of us who aren’t lip-balm obsessives or who don’t love the feel of it, but need something for getting the dry flakes and painful cracks gone from their lips. (Demi Moore is even a fan of these!)

And because this product is so beloved, it’s worth having a few lying around. Keep one in your travel bag, leave one at home and gift one to your friend, housemate. or S.O. Shop it while the deal’s still on over on Woot!.