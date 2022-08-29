Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.

Read on for the great deals we’ve found below, and then shop your new good night’s sleep below — remember, most of these companies come with extensive free trials, so you have a ton of flexibility in choosing the right one. Looking for more deals? Check out our roundup of all the best Labor Day weekend savings.

Allswell Allswell

Allswell is offering 20% off every mattress (and everything else) with the code LABORDAY20 today through Sept. 7 — plus, Underscored readers can save an additional 5% off on top of the site discount with code CNN25. That means you can save up to around $250 on super-luxe mattresses like the Allswell Cool, a hybrid that has great cool-you-down tech, and more.

Amerisleep Amerisleep

There are a ton of markdowns going on at Amerisleep right now, with a straight-up $450 off any mattress (just use the code AS450 at checkout). Plus, you can get 40% off upholstered bed frames with the purchase of a mattress and 30% off the wildly popular adjustable bed bundles (base and mattress). To top it all off, Underscored readers can get 15% off all pillows with the exclusive code CNNPILLOWS.

Avocado Mattress Avocado Mattress

Avocado Green’s organic mattresses are on sale for Labor Day, with discounts extending until Sept. 12. You can use the code LABORDAY to take 10% off the site’s selection of mattresses and more — and you even get a discount in loungewear to cozy up in, with 50% off organic cotton and fleece collections (no code needed here though). If you’re looking to save a couple extra bucks on the Eco Organic Mattress in particular, use code CNN11 for 11% off.

Awara Awara

There’s a ton happening at the Awara site, including $300 off all mattresses and $499 in accessories thrown in when you buy one (you’ll get a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector). The choices? Hybrid or Premier Hybrid — the latter is normally $400 more than the regular hybrid, but with the discount that’s just an extra $100 for next-level sleep luxury. The mattresses are made with natural materials, like New Zealand wool tops, and you get a year to see if your new bed is right for you (and based on customer reports, we bet yes).

Bear Bear

Bear designs its mattresses with comfort and cooling features tailor-made for active customers — and for those customers’ optimum recovery while they catch some ZZZs. Take, for instance, the Bear Pro, which cools and contours for more powerful recharging. Right now through Sept. 6, you can use the code LD30 for 30% off sitewide (minus the Bear Trek) — and if you order a mattress, the brand will throw in some bonus accessories too. That takes the price of the Bear Pro down more than $400 — a pretty great deal to us. Plus, you can shop with confidence thanks to a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Beautyrest Beautyrest

Beautyrest is putting a couple of its best-selling mattresses on sale through Sept. 12. During the sale, you can save up to $1,000 on the Beautyrest Black and Beautyrest Black Hybrid and up to $400 on the adjustable bed frame.

Birch by Helix Birch by Helix

Birth is Helix’s all-natural arm, and for Labor Day, the brand is offering $400 off your mattress purchase and two free eco-rest pillows to go with it, too. Choose from the regular or luxe styles: each is made from organic cotton and wool for a breathable, moisture-wicking rest. Just don’t forget to use the code LDS400 at checkout to get your free gifts added to the cart.

Brooklyn Bedding

These handcrafted mattresses are made to last — and support you every night (and, uh, some afternoons) along the way. Each model is targeted for a different kind of sleeper, from those with larger frames to people who are all about the cooling. Now, the prices on them just dropped courtesy of the brand’s sitewide sale for Labor Day: You’ll get 25% off by entering the code LABORDAY25 at checkout now through Sept. 5.

Brentwood Brentwood

Brentwood’s bio-based mattresses are on sale over Labor Day, including hits like the bestselling Oceano Luxury Mattress, which is made with certified organic wool and cotton, plant-based BioFoam and 3,000 coils for supporting you all night long. RIght now, it’s currently $225 off with the code CNN225 through Sept. 6. Other deals you can score? Take $200 off the brand’s Crystal Cove and Hybrid Latex mattresses with the code LABORDAY; $100 off Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress with the code CYPRESS; 20% off Molded Latex, Oceano and Crystal Cove Pillows (no code needed) and 15% off Yoga Cushions (excluding bundles; no code needed).

Burrow Burrow

You might know Burrow for its furniture, but its mattresses are a pretty solid bet for a great night’s sleep too, with models like the Lyric Hybrid Mattress proving to be top-rated by customers (and us, when we reviewed it). Now you can save big with a Labor Day Sale through Sept. 6 that includes 10% off up to $1,500 in purchases and even more discounts from there — should you want to pick out a stylish new bed to go with your new mattress.

Casper Amazon

From now through Sept. 13, save up to $600 off the DTC company’s mattresses — plus up to 50% off accessories like the Original, the literal original mattress that kicked off the mattress-in-a-box craze ($600 off), or the cooling and supportive Wave Hybrid Snow (up to $600 off).

DreamCloud Amazon

Take $200 off your own new cloud of the brand’s hybrid luxury mattresses — and get $599 worth of premium accessories during the brand’s Labor Day sale. The accessory bundle includes a 400-thread-count sheets set, two contouring premium pillows and a mattress protector to keep your new investment in fine form.

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is all about high-tech, high-science sleeping: Their smart mattresses are designed to incorporate thermoregulation and biofeedback for a super-solid night’s sleep. Now through Sept. 4, there’s early access to Labor Day deals, with $150 off the Pro Pod Mattress and $75 off its cooling cover, plus 20% off accessories when you buy the Pod Mattress or Cover.

Essentia Essentia

Now through Sept. 5, you can get 25% off your Essentia purchase, plus — if you buy one of Essentia’s organic mattresses — you’ll also receive two free Comfort pillows worth $330 together. Trial the active cooling Beyond Latex mattress for 120 nights to make sure it’s the right one for you — with the 20-year warranty, it should last you a while. Plus, you can shop the brand on Amazon now too.

Helix Sleep Helix Sleep

Whether your purchase is a new mattress or a whole new sleep setup, there’s a promo waiting for you at Helix, which makes quality mattresses targeted at specific customers: side sleepers who like firmness, growing kids and back-and-stomach sleepers who like some luxury. At a minimum, you can save $100 off your $600 order with the code LDSALE100, then gradually amp up until you hit $350 off $2,950. Did we mention the two free Dream Pillows they’ll send in with any mattress purchase?

Layla Sleep Layla Sleep

Layla’s mattresses have won heaps of praise for their cooling and memory foam performance, and now you can save up to $200 off one of your very own, including the brand’s hybrid, which is copper-infused for extra-restful sleep. (Unlike a lot of mattresses these days, it’s also flippable.) If you need to kit out a new room, bundles are also marked down during the sale.

Leesa Leesa

You can save up to $520 during Leesa’s Summer Savings Sale, now through Sept. 12. We’re talking $400 on some models and deep discounts on bestsellers like the Legend Hybrid Mattress, whose luxe engineering is much loved by well-rested customers. Plus, you can take 10% off all bedding plus score two free pillows ($120 value) when you buy a mattress, meaning one click, and you’ve got a whole new sleep setup. Underscored readers can also secure an exclusive discount with code CNNDEAL, which will get you $300 off the Original Hybrid Queen Mattress.

Mattress Firm Mattress Firm

Customers can save up to $700 during Mattress Firm’s Labor Day sale, which goes on now through Sept. 6. Save up to 60% on mattresses from brands like Serta, Sealy and more; up to $1,500 on adjustable mattress sets and get a king bed for a queen-bed price (or a queen bed for a twin-bed price) — plus, score an adjustable base with the code ELEVATE.

Nectar Sleep Nectar Sleep

Nectar is offering customers one of the best sales it’s ever had: $200 off mattresses plus a bundle of accessories thrown in including pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. Choose from the original mattress or tricked-out versions like the Premier Copper Mattress (starting at $1,199), which has two extra inches of support and is to keep you cool all night.

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding

Now through Sept. 30, Nest’s organic, natural mattresses are up to $1,236 off with a 20% discount and a free bedding bundle thrown in. Take the quick quiz online to see what model might fit you the best, whether you go for the five-star-rated, cooling Quail or the Owl, which in its king and California king versions offers a “dual split” option so couples can customize the firmness on their side of the bed. If you’re looking to round off your bedroom setup, bedding is 20% off and select furniture is 10% off, too — Underscored readers can get extra cozy with an exclusive 30% discount on the Luxury Weighted Blanket — just use code CNN30 at checkout.

Nolah Nolah

Nolah’s much-praised mattresses have garnered accolades for their help aligning spines, giving side sleepers a great night’s rest and for engineering like the AirFoamICE used in some models like the bestselling Evolution 15-Inch, which is all about great cushioning and cooling. Speaking of the Evolution 15-inch, Underscored readers can score an additional $75 off the mattress with code CNN75. Now through Sept. 6, mattresses sitewide are up to $700 off, and you’ll get two free pillows thrown in with your purchase. Bamboo sheets and weighted blankets are $100 off, too.

PlushBeds

The Labor Day deals have already kicked off with PlushBeds, where you can save up to $1,250 off the label’s natural bedroom mattresses and take home another $599 in bedding, too, including a plush luxury sheet set, mattress protector and a pillow or two (depending on whether you have a bed for one or two).

Purple Purple

Purple’s mattresses are known for their Purple GelFlex Grid, a layer of gel that supports the span of your body and reduces tension and pressure as you sleep. It’s a pretty powerful selling point, and now you can experience it for yourself and save some money along the way. For Labor Day, Purple is offering up to $300 off mattresses and $500 off Ascent Bases — plus you’ll get a mystery gift worth up to $300.

Saatva Saatva

The more you buy, the more you save during Saatva’s Labor Day sale: Onsite discounts get bigger the more you spend, but Underscored readers can save even more. When you shop through this exclusive link, you’ll save $350 on any order of $1000 with this exclusive link for Underscored readers — no code necessary. Shop the sale, which includes the brand’s newest mattress, the Memory Foam Hybrid, now through Sept. 5.

Serta Serta

There are a ton of discounts going on for Labor Day over at Serta. For example, you can save up to $1,400 on the Serta Arctic if you’re going all in, per our calculations: You’ll score $500 off Arctic mattresses, get 2 free pillows ($300 value) and up to $600 on an adjustable base for the bed. Other options for savings include up to $1,000 on iComfort mattresses if you get a mattress and base together (both on sale separately, too). Serta Mattress in a Box options are also 10% off. Best of all, if you want the benefits of fast shipping, you can also shop all these deals on Amazon.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number’s Labor Day deals extend from now through Sept. 12, so you have plenty of time to make a decision about whether you want to save 50% off and have no interest for 24 months on the 360 iLe Limited Edition smart bed, which absorbs and then releases excess heat, or the 360 C2 smart bed, which automatically adjusts its firmness to your movements — or save with deals like buy-one-get-one-free pillows.

Tempur-pedic Tempur-pedic

The Labor Day event is already live over at Tempur-pedic, which is hosting a ton of deals on its legendary mattresses. Right now you can save up to $700 on adjustable mattress sets, including discounts on the PRObreeze, LUXEbreeze, Adapt, ProAdapt and LuxeAdapt models plus the bases that go with them.

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Tuft + Needle makes it super-easy to shop for mattresses, and now through Sept. 5, you can save 20% on each of the brand’s models, plus protectors and select bed essentials, like frames, foundations and bases. Round off the look at 15% off all pillows, jersey bedding, hemp sheets and crib and toddler items, plus 10% off duvet inserts and toppers.

Vaya Vaya

Right now, Vaya is offering a rather significant $300 off its top-rated mattress with the code VAYA300 at checkout — all you have to do is choose between the signature Vaya and the hybrid version, but you’ll sleep well with either decision. Complete your slumber setup with 15% off pillows with code CNNPILLOWS, an exclusive discount for Underscored readers.

Zoma Zoma

Zoma’s keeping it short and sweet for its Labor Day promo: Take $150 off any mattress, including the Zoma Hybrid — a much-awarded model designed for pain relief — with the code WIN150. Plus, don’t miss an exclusive 15% discount on head pillows and body pillows with code CNNPILLOWS.