As the seasons begin to switch from summer to fall, so does the urge to spruce up our homes as we prepare for cooler weather and more time spent indoors. If you’re looking to redecorate, refresh or go for a full-on overhaul, Labor Day furniture sales are a great time to get more for less.

Sofas, chairs, beds, desks, patio sets, kitchen carts, coffee tables — all this plus plenty of other great items are seeing steep discounts at the following 16 retailers. You’ll find Labor Day deals on furniture for every room. Once you’ve browsed and shopped these retailers, check out hundreds of other Labor Day deals for your home, including decor, smart devices, kitchenware and much, much more.

Albany Park Albany Park

You’ll snag an additional 15% off a bunch of already-discounted sofas and sectionals when you use the code LDAY15 at Albany Park now through Sept. 7. Large family? Check out the Albany corner sectional, available in olive velvet, gray fabric, distressed vegan leather or rust velvet, with your choice of gold or walnut legs. It’s now $1,610.75, regularly $2,695. Or, for a smaller space, consider the Kova sofa plus ottoman, now $1,602.25, a modular 84-inch sofa with soft cushions that works great in a variety of spaces.

Allform Allform

Everything at Allform is 20% off when you use the code LDSALE20 at checkout, plus free, no-contact delivery. Choose from custom armchairs, loveseats, sofas, sectionals and accessories. We’re dreaming of lounging in this modular chaise armchair, customizable when you choose a fabric or leather from a range of swatches, leg finish (natural, walnut or espresso) and add optional items for an added fee (think pillow, blankets or an ottoman). It’s now $1,195 with the code.

Apt2B Apt2B

Through Sept. 6, take 15% storewide, 20% off orders of $2,999 or more, 25% off orders of $3,999 or more or 30% off orders of $5,499 or more at Apt 2B. We could easily reach the 30% off mark: Just look at this acacia wood low media stand, 15% off at $1,341.30, Monroe three-piece sectional sofa, 15% off at $3,823.30 or this Tatum upholstered bed in wine velvet, 15% off at $1,698.30.

Ballard Designs Ballard Designs

Grab up to 30% off plus free shipping on hundreds of in-stock items and up to 25% off all outdoor items (excluding those on clearance) at Ballard Designs now through Sept. 6. These Makena swivel stools, available in barstool or counter heights and dark gray with chocolate leather or light gray with natural linen, are $622.30, originally $889.

Burrow Burrow

Use the code LDS22 to unlock Labor Day savings at Burrow — and the more you spend, the more you save. You’ll receive 10% off up to $1,599, $225 off $1,600-plus, $300 off $2,000-plus, $375 off $2,500-plus, $500 off $3,000-plus, $700 off $4,000-plus and $1,000 off $5,000-plus through Sept. 6. Find seating, storage, bedroom furniture, tables, rugs and accessories. We think this Kettle coffee table with its chic marble top and brass base, $795 before discount, would fit in our living room just beautifully.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth

Ready to finally make your bedroom the sanctuary of your, well, dreams? Visit Cozy Earth’s site right now. Get luxe bedding, loungewear and linens at a discount right now — our eye is especially on the bedding, like this bamboo queen sheet set that comes in five neutral shades and is marked down to $258.30. Everything is 30% off for Underscored readers, beating the sitewide sales — just use code CNN at checkout for the discount.

Edloe Finch Edloe Finch

Score 10% off storewide with the code LDAY10 or 12% off orders of $1,000-plus with the code LDAY12 through Sept. 7. The best-selling Quinn mid-century modern coffee table features honeycomb carvings and is on sale for $295, regularly $472. Another best-seller, the Lexington green velvet sofa, is marked down to $1,095, regularly $1,635. And a third best-seller, the Baldwin set of two dining chairs, with snug upholstered seats and tapered legs, is now $179, regularly $300.

Floyd Floyd

Bed frames and mattresses, seating, tables, storage, outdoor sets, accessories — if you’re looking for great furniture, Floyd’s got you covered. During the company’s Labor Day sale, you can get up to 20% off sitewide and 25% off The Sectional, now $2,238.75 for the three-piece version. This classic aluminum outdoor set with square table with two chairs is marked down $1,008 and comes in midnight blue, offwhite, citrine and jade. And The Bed Frame, now $1,180 for a full/queen plus headboard (choose from birch, oak or walnut and black or white hardware), would bring a nice dose of modernism to any bedroom.

Lovesac Lovesac

Through Sept. 11, save 30% off Sac Bundles, available in three fabrics (rose ice dyed phur, moonmist ice dyed phur and nightfall ice dyed phur). The bundle combos include a sac insert with your choice of a cover with matching Squattoman and Footsac, Squattoman only or Footsac only. Sactionals are also currently 20% off (we’re fans of the three-seat plus four sides version in chantilly luxe chenille, now $3,487.50).

Lowe's Lowe's

You know to head to Lowe’s for deals on appliances and tools, but don’t forget the home improvement company also sells select furniture. During the Lowe’s Labor Day sale, you’ll score big on patio furniture, in particular. Allen + Roth’s Avent Ferry two-piece conversation set with cushions? Marked down to $249 from $498 through Sept. 7. Ovios’ bestselling New Vultros five-piece woven patio set with cushions? Now $835.99, originally $879.99, through Sept. 7. An Allen + Roth commercial slide-tilt, offset patio umbrella and base? Just $499, originally $998, also through Sept. 7.

Overstock Overstock

Large appliances are part of Overstock’s massive Labor Day clearance event, where you’ll find up to 70% off thousands of items (and free shipping on everything). Browse patio furniture and fire pits starting at $99, kitchen appliances from $89, mattresses as low as $199 and coffee tables starting at $49. We especially love this best-selling Safavieh California shag ivory rug marked down to $176.35 from $551.32, this Middlebrook Designs Kujawa 46-inch X-frame farmhouse entry table and this comfy-looking seven-piece outdoor patio set that comes with an extendable dining table and spring motion chairs with cushions, now 23% off.

Slumberland Slumberland

Over at Slumberland Furniture, you’ll find up to 50% off or more on several items and 25% off many others during the brand’s Labor Day sale. The Bergen espresso leather sofa is 25% off at $2,519.99; the queen-size Sleep Inc 12-inch Eurotop mattress in a box is also 25% off at $554.99; and the Marissa accent chair, available in six colors, is also 25% off at $329.99. Plus, Underscored readers can get an additional $100 off a purchase of $599 with code CNNEXCLUSIVE.

Society6 Society6

Add some artistic flair to your home decor and save 30% off just about everything during the Society 6 Labor Day sale. The company allows you to customize an array of furniture, including credenzas, benches, barstools, counter stools, side tables and coffee tables with designs by independent artists. We’re starting with this bold daisy-patterned credenza, regularly $999.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

You’ll find plenty of savings during The Home Depot’s Labor Day sale, on now through Sept. 5, and it includes furniture deals for the kitchen, dining room, patio and more. Three bestsellers to consider: The Homestyles Dolly Madison white kitchen cart with a natural wood top is marked down 15% to $288.32; a 70-inch navy TV stand for TVs up to 78-inches, down 27% to $166.60; or Hodedah’s seven-drawer black chest of drawers that also includes a door with removable shelves and a garment rod, now 7% off at $199.99.

Walmart Walmart

For its Labor Day sales event, Walmart is offering thousands of rollbacks on items, including furniture for the home and patio. If your student could use a new desk to get back into the school swing, check out this Mainstays metal computer desk, now $39, originally $59.82 and available in nine colors, from black to gray to mint to pink. If your living area could use a little dose of glam, you might like the DHP Cooper green velvet loveseat, now $199, originally $249. And for the bedroom, the Hillsdale Reece Channel stitched full bed, now $109.97, originally $129, will provide a comfy, modern update.

Wayfair Wayfair

End-of-summer Labor Day deals are on at Wayfair, where you can find up to 70% off prices across categories ranging from home improvement to mattresses to appliances to furniture. Furniture sales, in particular, include bedroom pieces from $99, entertainment from $80, entryway, home office and kitchen and dining up to 50% off, living room seating up to 60% off and nursery and kids bedroom up to 55% off. High on our list? This Isabelle & Max Milie metal platform loft bed that’s 70% off at $209.99.