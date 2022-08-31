Back-to-school sales are just behind us and lo, it’s time for Labor Day sales. And what better way to celebrate the unofficial end of summer than to get your closet ready for a new season? In case you missed out on some back-to-school deals (or were focused on your kids’ prep), you’ve got another chance to round off your fall wardrobe with this round of discounts.

We’ve gathered all the intel on the best Labor Day clothing sales we could find — read on for all of them below.

Ban.do

Right now you can save up to 40% during the brand’s Favorite Things Sale, but that’ll change soon enough: This colorful retailer of clothing (and way more, like desk accessories and home goods) is offering 30% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 when you use the code TAKE30 at checkout.

DSW

Score new shoes for anyone in the family with up to 90% off during the DSW Labor Day sale. From Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, prices will be reduced up to another 50% off on top of the already-discounted DSW price. There’s some goodies in here too: We heard that major athletic shoe brands are already reduced by 20%, so this bonus discount is perfect for saving big on what can be a pricey pair of shoes full-price.

Good American

Get your fall denim wardrobe sorted with Good American’s sale: Save 20% off select styles plus take an extra 50% off the brand’s sale section.

JCPenny

From Aug. 29 through Sept. 5, there are a ton of markdowns at JCPenney. And it gets better: Any way you pay you’ll get another 20% off at checkout, but you’ll make it 25% off with a JCPenney card. Deals include upto 40% off Champion activewear, 40% off handbags, 50% off kids’ Levi’s and 25% off Puma activewear, so don’t miss out.

J.Crew

J.Crew’s Labor Day sale opens first to J.Crew Passport members and then the rest of the public a little later. But if you’re a member, you can start shopping the men’s and women’s discounts now, with an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off your purchase. Everyone else gets the same discount when it opens more widely — just use the code PASSPORT at checkout during the run of the pre-sale and sale to get the markdown.

Kohl's

Kohl’s is famous for huge markdowns on clothes, and right now you can take an extra 20% off in store and online with the promo code GET20 — plus $10 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent. That redeemable cash? Come back and shop through September 5 to spend it. We say shop for back to school, then for Halloween and the holidays.

Lively

Lively’s great-fitting bras are going to be 15% off sitewide from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7 during the brand’s Friends & Family Sale — making it a great time to stock up on any gaps in your lingerie drawer.

Macy's

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, take an extra 20% off your purchase with the code LABOR.

Nike

Nike’s Member Exclusive Sale has already ended, but there are still deals to shop. Enter the code STYLE20 at checkout to save up to 50% off on shoes, clothes and necessities like socks for your daily workout.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s keeping the info under wraps for now, but the Summer Sale is going on Aug. 31 through Sept. 12, so start checking out the sale section and getting your picks ready for when it kicks off.

Nordstrom Rack

No word yet on if there will be more on sale, but right now you can save 40% off a ton of sandals now through Sept. 5. It’s perfect timing for the last summer holiday — and to get started on next year’s summer wardrobe.

Old Navy

This family outfitter’s sale kicks off Sept. 2 to 5, with deals of up to 60% off storewide. That means tops starting at $6, jeans from $15, and dresses and activewear from $12. Plus, on Sept. 2, all dresses will be 50% off; on Sept.3, jeans get the half-off treatment.

Outdoor Voices

The activewear and outdoorswear maker (think hiking, yoga and tennis) is taking 50% off its Extra styles from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, so shop to grab gear for all your studio classes in the months to come — and save by shopping off-season for spring later on.

Reebok

This sportswear company is offering a buy-more-save-more deal of 20% off $50 or more, 30% off $100 or more, 40% off $150 or more, and 50% off $250 or more — which means discounts stack up if you go in on your order with multiple members of the family or flat.

REI

The outdoor outfitter already has its Labor Day sale live, with up to 50% off the sale and clearance sections — and if you’ve been reading this website, you know how good those deals can be. Right now, we’re talking Co-op base layer tights for less than $20 and La Sportiva trail running shoes for less than $100. Members also get a heads-up on special offers, like 20% off one Outlet item (on top of both discounts with the code LABOR22). Shop the sale before the bonus discount ends Sept. 5 — and while supplies last.

Rent The Runway

Now through Sept. 8, you can get all the looks you need for summer’s last weddings and fall’s first social events via Rent the Runway — and now for a lot less. Take 30% off everything, including subscription and one-time rentals, with the code RENTYOURWAY.

ThirdLove

The famously well-fitting brand’s bras will be 20% off orders of $150 or more over Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 2 to 5. Use the code TL-LOVE20 to save on styles like the brand’s super-comfortable T-shirt bras, boyshorts, briefs, PJs and more.

Under Armour

From Sept. 1 through 6, Under Armour is taking an extra 30% off everything in the outlet section — and keep in mind that the deals there are already marked down up to 50% off, so you’re stacking discounts. Just use the code LDW30 for 30% off when you go to check out.

Walmart

The major retailer has already put thousands of products on sale for Labor Day, including clothing. Pick up essentials and everyday favorites like undershirts for $3, $7 T-shirt dresses and $3 onesies.

Zappos

Zappos doesn’t have a Labor Day sale live yet, but you can sign up for the VIP program to earn 10 points or more for every $1 spent during the sale. Everyone else is welcome to shop the deals on sneakers, back-to-the-office shoes and this season’s loafers too, though.