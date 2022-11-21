Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
KitchenAid mixers are the definition of aspirational appliances, and right now through New Year’s Day, the company is slashing prices with discounts as high as 44% off, and a discount code for an extra 5% off on top of the sale prices.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found — either products we’ve personally tested or those seeing the deepest discounts of the year so far. And don’t forget to add a secret code at the end: with BLACKFRIDAY5 at the checkout, you’ll get an extra 5% off your order (and when we’re talking hundreds, that’s not insignificant!).
When we tested stand mixers, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen.
If you want to get extra mileage from your investment and make sure it doesn’t just help you bake, but help you do some easy slicing and dicing too, this Artisan bundle comes with the fresh prep slicer/shredder attachment to take a few steps off your hands. There’s a coarse and a medium shredding blade, plus a slicing blade and housing for all of it — as well as the usual trio of attachments and pouring shield.
This iconic KitchenAid is a significant 44% off now, and it’s got enough oomph behind its 10 speeds to power through a batch of nine dozen cookies in one go.