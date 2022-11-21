Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

KitchenAid mixers are the definition of aspirational appliances, and right now through New Year’s Day, the company is slashing prices with discounts as high as 44% off, and a discount code for an extra 5% off on top of the sale prices.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found — either products we’ve personally tested or those seeing the deepest discounts of the year so far. And don’t forget to add a secret code at the end: with BLACKFRIDAY5 at the checkout, you’ll get an extra 5% off your order (and when we’re talking hundreds, that’s not insignificant!).

Artisan Series 5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment KitchenAid If you want to get extra mileage from your investment and make sure it doesn’t just help you bake, but help you do some easy slicing and dicing too, this Artisan bundle comes with the fresh prep slicer/shredder attachment to take a few steps off your hands. There’s a coarse and a medium shredding blade, plus a slicing blade and housing for all of it — as well as the usual trio of attachments and pouring shield. $500 $350 at KitchenAid

Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer KitchenAid This iconic KitchenAid is a significant 44% off now, and it’s got enough oomph behind its 10 speeds to power through a batch of nine dozen cookies in one go. $450 $250 at KitchenAid

Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack KitchenAid This sleek machine has almost 10 colors to choose between, but it’s not just the good looks that caught our eyes: It comes with your usual attachments plus a pastry beater (the better to break up butter with) and both three- and five-quart bowls for when you need to mix more than one thing at a time (which is pretty much always with holiday baking). $500 $370 at KitchenAid