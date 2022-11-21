BFCM-2022_Lead-KitchenAid.jpg
KitchenAid mixers are the definition of aspirational appliances, and right now through New Year’s Day, the company is slashing prices with discounts as high as 44% off, and a discount code for an extra 5% off on top of the sale prices.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found — either products we’ve personally tested or those seeing the deepest discounts of the year so far. And don’t forget to add a secret code at the end; with BLACKFRIDAY5 at the checkout, you’ll get an extra 5% off your order (and when we’re talking hundreds, that’s not insignificant!).

Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
When we tested stand mixers, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen.

$450 $350 at KitchenAid
KitchenAid 6-Quart Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer
If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer because it feels sturdier, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is a solid upgrade option from the Artisan series. It has a bigger stainless steel bowl and a more powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes.

$600 $430 at Amazon
Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment
If you want to get extra mileage from your investment and make sure it doesn’t just help you bake, but help you do some easy slicing and dicing too, this Artisan bundle comes with the fresh prep slicer/shredder attachment to take a few steps off your hands. There’s a coarse and a medium shredding blade, plus a slicing blade and housing for all of it — as well as the usual trio of attachments and pouring shield. 

$500 $350 at KitchenAid
Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
This iconic KitchenAid is a significant 44% off now, and it’s got enough oomph behind its 10 speeds to power through a batch of nine dozen cookies in one go.

$450 $250 at KitchenAid
Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Premium Accessory Pack
This sleek machine has almost 10 colors to choose from, but it’s not just the good looks that caught our eyes: It comes with your usual attachments plus a pastry beater (the better to break up butter with) and both three- and five-quart bowls for when you need to mix more than one thing at a time (which is pretty much always with holiday baking). 

$500 $370 at KitchenAid
7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer With Redesigned Premium Touchpoints
This elegant Kitchen Aid is among the brand’s top-of-the-line offerings, with arms that cradle your bowl for extra-powerful mixing and better stability. You also get a bonus speed on this one (11 speeds, plus a half-speed for folding), and a huge 7-quart bowl so you can take care of huge batches in one go. It’s $250 off on Cyber Monday instead of $200 off the rest of the sale dates. 

$650 $450 at KitchenAid