KitchenAid mixers have made many of our fantasy-kitchen shopping lists for years, and you might want to get it back out, because they’re majorly discounted over on Amazon today.

The version that’s on sale is the Artisan Mini Plus edition, which is made for (and comes with) a 3.5-quart bowl. It’s currently sitting pretty at $259.99, which is 32% off its usual price of $379.99. The bundle you buy includes the mixer, bowl, flex-edge beater, dough hook and whisk — enough to get you started on holiday batch baking.

The small footprint on the counter relative to other KitchenAid models makes this a great stand mixer for small kitchens or cramped counters — it weighs less if you plan to shuttle it between kitchen and pantry too. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it’s not mighty; it’ll mix up to five dozen cookies in a single batch and has 10 powerful speeds. As far as colors (which is half the fun of a KitchenAid stand mixer), you can choose from a super-cool matte black to a pretty pop of turquoise, a sleek silver or a classic crisp white.