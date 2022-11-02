KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers are at the top of the aspirational appliance list, and right now you can get one on sale just in time for holiday baking. Sporting many of the same features that made us crown the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head our pick for the best stand mixer overall, this durable premium model is $200 off at Target, Best Buy and KitchenAid’s site in a variety of colorways.

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, this iconic KitchenAid mixer is seriously on sale right now during Target and Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales.

Whether you’re hosting family meals this holiday season, participating in a cookie exchange or you just need an upgrade for everyday baking projects, this is a great time to save. For just $250, you’ll get a stand mixer plus accessories that can accomplish an array of tasks: a whisk, flat Beater and dough hook.

The Pro 5 Plus offers 10 speeds and a roomy 5-quart bowl for versatile and reliable use for years to come. Even better, you can purchase other accessories separately to embark on even more projects. Pick the color that speaks to you from either Target or Best Buy, then get cooking.