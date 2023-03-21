Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer is seriously on sale in refurbished condition at Walmart. Our favorite for large batches, this 6-quart stand mixer is a must for whipping up everything from big batches of cookies and cakes to breads and pastas.

Ideal for serious bakers, this certified refurbished model comes with a handy bowl-lift design, 10 speeds, a flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip and can be used with more than 10 other attachments (sold separately) for tons of versatility. It’s a sturdy upgrade that features a large stainless steel bowl and a powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes.

Regularly around $600, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is a premium model that usually requires quite the splurge — snagging one for under $250 is a real score. If you’re hesitant to buy refurbished, let Walmart’s professional inspection, cleaning and testing (plus a 90-day return window) soothe any worries. Walmart is offering three color options at this discounted price — Silver, Contour Silver and Empire Red — to seamlessly match your kitchen aesthetic.