Kindle e-readers are perfect for those of us who love to travel with some good reads in our suitcase — minus all the weight of physical books — or who love the adaptive features that help make reading easier, like the ability to increase text size. Right now, you can pick up the latest Paperwhite model for close to its lowest price ever.

The Paperwhite earned our vote for best budget e-reader thanks to its sleek shape and great display; You really do forget you’re reading on a device, thanks to the extremely subtle screen and texture. The 6.8-inch screen is enough space for reading without going into full-on iPad-size territory, and we like that the Paperwhite is waterproof so you can take it poolside or out on the sailboat for the afternoon.

And while the 8GB might not seem like a ton of space compared to the storage we’re used to seeing on phones, you can remove books from your digital download shelf anytime to free up room and rotate out the selection (after all, you likely don’t need all the books on your device all the time).

Scoop one up now so you can get all the downloads going for spring and summer vacations ahead. Shop the device while it’s on sale at Amazon now.