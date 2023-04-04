In the world of keyboards, mechanical models tend to stand out among the best money can buy, and out of those, Keychron’s options have proven to be some of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve tried. Right now, a ton of Keychron keyboards are on sale thanks to a special 6th Anniversary Sale the company has going on now.

Keychron’s Anniversary Sale is running through April 7, giving you plenty of time to snag one of the company’s many excellent keyboards for up to 35% off. Though be sure to act quickly — some models have already sold out.

While Keychron’s keyboards are normally already something of a bargain, they’re an even better deal with this discount. The company offers a wide variety of models with different sizes and layouts, customizable keycaps for style and function and a great selection of different key switches to let you get the feel you prefer. A great many of its keyboards also support wireless connectivity, which is still something of a rarity from mechanical keyboards. Here’s a look at just a few of the options the Anniversary Sale has in store: