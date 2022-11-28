Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Small enough to keep out of sight, powerful enough to clean your home without you lifting a finger and smart enough to map out all your rooms for even quicker pick-up, the Roomba is a perfect Cyber Monday gift for yourself or someone you love.

Thankfully, this self-cleaning robot vacuum is also heavily discounted right now. Here are the best deals you can find on the iRobot Roomba — for all that holiday cleaning you (won’t) have to do.

• Related: The best robot mops we tested this year