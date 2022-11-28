Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Small enough to keep out of sight, powerful enough to clean your home without you lifting a finger and smart enough to map out all your rooms for even quicker pick-up, the Roomba is a perfect Cyber Monday gift for yourself or someone you love.
Thankfully, this self-cleaning robot vacuum is also heavily discounted right now. Here are the best deals you can find on the iRobot Roomba — for all that holiday cleaning you (won’t) have to do.
The iRobot j7+ is the macdaddy of self-cleaning vacuums. Not only is it our best overall robot vacuum, beating out all the other competitors with better house mapping, a helpful Dirt Detect feature and more cleaning power than its competitors, but it also comes with charging base base which doubles as a dustbin.
This deeply discounted smart mop proves that you can never have too many robots cleaning your home. Our pick as best overall robot mop, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 is compact at just 3 pounds, efficient and super smart. Think of it, for just under $300, you can keep your hard floors tidy without a lick of manpower. And it’s 3.3-inch profile lets it amble under hard to reach furniture and appliances (we’re looking at your fridge). Plus, it comes with a removable rechargeable battery so you don’t have to deal with a charging dock.