Apple’s products largely have a reputation for their quality, a fact which always makes it more of a shame that they so rarely see large discounts. That couldn’t be further from the truth right now, though, with Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro getting hefty discounts from Best Buy just for today.

Apple makes many of the best tablets you can find, and the 2021 model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an extra-special monster of a machine. While the earlier iPad models that came running on Apple’s various Bionic chipsets — the same found in iPhones — were quite capable, the 2021 model took it to another level by opting for the M1 chip Apple made for its MacBooks.

Pairing that level of performance with the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion (Apple’s way of saying a fast refresh rate), Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support and a triple-camera array, this model of iPad Pro truly becomes a strong ally for creative workers.

Best Buy’s sale is especially tempting because of the variant of the iPad Pro it’s discounting. The deals include configurations ranging from 256GB of storage up to 2TB, notably excluding the base model with just 128GB of storage. But the discounts also are only for models with both Wi-Fi and 5G cellular connectivity — that latter feature usually coming at a major premium. Getting extra storage, extra connectivity, and gobs of power alongside up to $900 in savings never hurts.