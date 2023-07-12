There are literally thousands of deals live right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023. We’ve been combing through them ever since they went live and finding all sorts of deals on products like laptops, TVs, air fryers, vacuums and more. However, if you don’t have a long list of things you want to buy, there’s still one thing we think you should buy this Prime Day: gift cards. That’s right. You can score gift cards to some of your favorite places for 20% off right now. All you have to do is find a gift card you want, purchase it, and meet the minimum requirement (most are $50) and you’ll either get an immediate 20% savings at checkout or a 20% credit to your Amazon Prime account within 3 days. Browse the full list of gift cards here, or check out some of the most useful ones below.