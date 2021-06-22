Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

What’s better than buying something at a great price on Amazon Prime Day? Getting free money to spend at Amazon on the purchase of your choosing.

While we’ve been closely monitoring all of the price drops at the mega-retailer and beyond over the last two days, if we had to choose just one thing to spend our money on, it would be this Prime Day promotion: When you spend $50 on Amazon Gift Cards through midnight on July 13, you’ll get a $12.50 credit applied to your Prime account to spend on a future purchase. And yes, you can use the gift cards yourself.

In order to take advantage of the promo, click this link and tap the “Apply code to your account” button at the top of the page or enter the promotion code GCPRIME22 at checkout. For Amazon Reload, tap the “Apply code to your account” button.

Then reload $50 or more to your gift card balance, or add $50 or more in select Amazon.com Gift Cards to your cart — and that’s it! Your account will be credited $12.50 within two days after you buy.

This offer is only open to Prime members and has a limit of one per Prime account. So go and get your free money from Amazon before Prime Day is over.