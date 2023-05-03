Hydrow’s at-home rowing machines are sleek, slim-profile and — wait for it — actually stylish, with a thoughtful design that you won’t mind leaving out in the corner of your apartment, room, or garage. And as far as workouts go, rowing’s calorie-burning, strength-building, cardio-pumping rhythm is a great low-impact alternative to running or jogging. But what makes a sweet piece of home gym equipment even better? $300 off, of course.

With our CNN Underscored-exclusive code, CNNMAY300, you can take $300 off your Hydrow purchase and get your strokes and yards in from the comfort of your own home (without the early morning commute to the gym). That brings your Hydrow Rower’s price down from $2,495 to $2,195.

If you want to DIY your workout, you’re more than welcome to, but if you prefer more of a class or instructor setting, Hydrow is similar to Peloton in that it comes with workouts taught by instructors — who also happen to be rowing on actual water, which really puts you in the frame of mind for a rowing workout — as our reviewer found. (Switching up your training? The programming also includes Pilates and other cross-training workouts). Plus, Hydrow’s now come in a rainbow of colors, so you can pick the one that most closely matches your decor scheme.

Need something a little less substantial in size? We’ve got one more code up our sleeves. Use the code CNNMAY150 for $150 off Hydrow’s Wave, a rowing machine that’s 30% lighter and smaller for more compact spaces, like bedrooms or studio flats.

Shop it all now at Hydrow, and don’t forget your code for a discount at checkout.