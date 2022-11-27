hydro flask cm lead.jpg
Hydro Flask

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

It’s way easier to stay hydrated when you enjoy what you’re drinking, and for a lot of people that’s cold, cold water, or conversely, a nice cup of herbal tea. Hydro Flask’s water bottles and tumblers are just the thing for this — they keep beverages ultra cold or piping hot for a long, long time — and there are a ton on sale right now on the brand’s website. Shop the brand’s Cyber Monday deals, and keep your thirst quenched for less.

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth
hydro flask 40 oz wide mouth cnnu.jpg
Hydro Flask

A classic Hydro Flask pick, this water bottle keeps five 8-ounce rounds of water chilled just the way you like it. 

$50 $37 at Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Mug
hydro flask mug cnnu.jpg
Hydro Flask

Keep your coffee warm for the morning and more with this 24-ounce mug, now 25% off. 

$33 $25 at Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 25-Ounce Wine Bottle
hydro flask wine tumbler cnnu.jpg
Hydro Flask

The perfect gift for your favorite rosé buddy, this Hydro Flask holds a whole bottle of wine for on-the-go chilling and transport (just be careful if it’s fizz…). 

$40 $30 at Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 20-Liter Insulated Tote
hydro flask tote cnnu.jpg
Hydro Flask

Ready for toting your farmers market hauls home or for bringing a few additions to a friend’s barbecue, this insulated tote keeps contents cold for up to four hours. 

$65 $49 at Hydro Flask