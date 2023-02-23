Printers aren’t exactly the most fun gadget to buy; you just need it to work. And right now, you can snag a very reliable, multitasking, not-too-obtrusive model for a highly reasonable price, thanks to this deal at Amazon. The HP Envy Wireless Color All-in-One Printer is 32% off, or $130 instead of $190 — the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

The printer got our vote for best overall printer thanks to its reliability (you don’t want a printer breaking down on you during tax season!), great print quality across photos and text alike and being able to scan and copy super-smoothly. The photo prints aren’t crystal-clear or vivid enough to be, say, gallery-worthy, but casual prints will look great on the fridge.

We also love it because it’s compact for small spaces — and it’s pretty fast, too, spitting out about 15 seconds per page (or about 20 double-sided pages in less than three minutes).

Plus, you also get six months’ worth of free ink with this deal, making it an even better value. Pick up one of your own while it’s on sale.