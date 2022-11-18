The editors at CNN Underscored understand the value of a great deal. After all, what’s better than buying the perfect couch, or that new pair of headphones or the latest sneaker drop? That’s right — buying it on sale.

That’s why our Deals team scours the internet each and every day to deliver the best discounts straight to you. The items that we choose to feature in our deal-focused articles, including our flagship Daily Deals roundup (which is produced from scratch each morning), run the gamut from a sitewide Adidas promo to a one-day sale on pressure washers to the first price drop on the latest Samsung smartphone, and each is individually vetted to ensure that you’re actually getting a great price.

We employ a range of techniques and consider a variety of factors to determine whether a deal is worthy of coverage — price history checks, available coupon codes, competitor pricing and cost of shipping among them. We also choose not to limit ourselves to any specific set of products when it comes to our coverage; whether it’s a deal on garbage bags or the shiniest, newest Apple product, we want you to know about it. Additionally, our team is constantly working to secure exclusive deals for our readers directly from brands that we personally love (keep an eye out for our annual Days of Deals event).

Aside from looking out for your wallet on the daily, the Deals team is here for you on the biggest shopping days of the year. Come Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and every long weekend in between (Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and so on), we put in the extra hours — we’re talking 3 a.m. wakeup calls and 12-hour shifts — to ensure our readers can smartly navigate major sale events with an understanding of what’s actually worth buying.

Ultimately, our editors are a group of service journalists who are passionate about unearthing deals that we ourselves would be tempted to shop, and for us, finding a great deal on a coveted item is a genuine thrill, because it means that our readers are getting the best possible value on the products that they need.