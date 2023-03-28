Many of us spend a good amount of time in our cars, whether we’re shuffling kids between after-school activities, bouncing between meetings around town or commuting between home and the office. And while cars generally come with plenty of features to make life easier, one thing they generally still lack is a solution for the trash that inevitably accumulates.

However, when you’re having your morning Starbucks, feeding children snacks, revising your meeting notes and generally living your life in the confines of this small, mobile space, you might very well encounter the need to find a home for the detritus of everyday living. For that, there’s this sale on a Hotor car trash can.

Hotor Car Trash Can Amazon If your car looks like a Starbucks graveyard, consider this no-brainer tidying solution: a trash can for your car. The Hotor trash can regularly hovers around $10, but right now you can save an extra buck. Read our review $10 $9 at Amazon

One of our editors is already a huge fan of the receptacle, noting that it’s “stable, convenient and leak-proof, giving you a worry-free way to tidy up your car.” Right now, you can pick up the Hotor car trash can for 10% off — or $9 instead of $10.

Don’t sleep on this deal — and the chance to keep a small, confined space free of debris and visual clutter — while it’s still happening at Amazon.