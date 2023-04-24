Many of us spend a good amount of time in our cars, whether we’re shuffling kids between after-school activities, bouncing between meetings around town or commuting between home and the office. And while cars generally come with plenty of features to make life easier, one thing they generally still lack is a solution for the trash that inevitably accumulates. For that, there’s this sale on a Hotor car trash can.

Hotor Car Trash Can Amazon If your car looks like a Starbucks graveyard, consider this no-brainer tidying solution: a trash can for your car. The Hotor trash can regularly hovers around $10, but right now you can save an couple bucks — the lowest price we've seen since last summer. Read our review $15 $8 at Amazon

One of our editors is already a huge fan of the receptacle, noting that it’s “stable, convenient and leak-proof, giving you a worry-free way to tidy up your car” — and it’s particularly great for road trips. Right now, you can pick up the Hotor car trash can for just $8 (its regular price is listed as $15, but we usually see it hover around $10).

Don’t sleep on this deal — and the chance to keep a small, confined space free of debris and visual clutter — while it’s still happening at Amazon.