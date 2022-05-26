The Home Depot’s Memorial Day deals are officially live! Now through May 30, spruce up the house, yard or patio with up to $200 off outdoor furniture, $100 off power equipment and $150 off tools. You’ll also save up to 30% on select major appliances and furniture, plus get free delivery on online grill orders of $399 or more.

Get started with our list of the best Home Depot Memorial Day deals you can shop right now.

$1,199.99 $999.99 at The Home Depot

Edyo Living 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set. The Home Depot

With seating for seven, Edyo Living’s patio set is great for big families or just hanging with friends in the sunshine. The included coffee and side tables open up for extra storage space, and the whole set is crafted from weather-resistant wicker rattan.

$169.99 $127.49 at The Home Depot

Veikous Free Standing Hammock Bed The Home Depot

Make the backyard a little more relaxing with this free-standing hammock, which is made from quilted fabric and comes with a detachable pillow. It’s big enough for two and folds up for easy transport so you can also take it to the beach or on camping trips.

$599.99 $569.99 at The Home Depot

Sonkuki 11-foot Solar LED Patio Umbrella The Home Depot

This sturdy umbrella’s 11-foot canopy will protect you from glaring UV rays during the day, while the attached solar-powered LED lights offer lovely mood lighting after sunset.

$192.64 $163.74 at The Home Depot

Casainc 5-Position Plastic Adjsutable Folding Chair. The Home Depot

With five comfortable positions, this waterproof chair is perfect for poolside lounging all summer long.

$999 $849 at The Home Depot

Hampton Bay 5-Piece Steel Wicker Outdoor Patio Set The Home Depot

Hampton Bay’s five-piece set comes with four spacious armchairs and a sleek gray table. Metal frames add durability, and customers praise the chairs for being supremely comfy.

$399 $299 at The Home Depot

Hampton Bay Willow Glen Farmouse Chaise Lounge The Home Depot

This chic chaise lounge features an acacia wood frame, adjustable back rest and a convenient wheel that makes it easier to move wherever you want it.

$349 $299 at The Home Depot

Nexrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner The Home Depot

Nexrill’s top-selling gas grill offers 626 square feet of cooking space plus a convenient upper-level rack for keeping food hot or warming up burger buns. The burners also come with a five-year warranty.

$1,299 $1,099 at The Home Depot

Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill The Home Depot

Kamado Joe’s bright red grill doesn’t just look cool: its two-tier design means you can cook multiple foods at different temperatures all at the same time. The thick ceramic shell traps heat and moisture to keep meats juicy, while a patented sliding drawer makes it easy to dump out ashes.

$449 $399 at The Home Depot

Z Grills Pellet Grill and Smoker The Home Depot

Pellet grills are known for their precise temperature control and ability to add smoky flavor to food. Z Grill’s Pellet Grill and Smoker has a digital control board that regulates temperatures and smoke, so you can essentially set it and forget it.

$479.99 $429 at The Home Depot

Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill The Home Depot

With six burners and 855 square feet of cooking area, Royal Gourmet’s grill has enough space to prepare food for the whole family at once — and then some. It also comes with a removable grease tray, plus a dedicated high-heat burner for searing meats.

$4,210 $3,477.60 at The Home Depot

LG Stainless Steel Kitchen Package The Home Depot

You’ll score major savings by bundling your appliance purchases, as with this kitchen package from LG. This kitchen package from LG comes with a 27-cubic-foot side by side refrigerator, front control dishwasher, smart electric range and over-the-range microwave.

$849 $698 at The Home Depot

LG Stainless Steel QuadWash Smart Tall-Tub Dishwasher The Home Depot

LG’s quiet dishwasher features the brand’s “QuadWash” technology: four rotating spray arms that get dishes squeaky clean fast. You can also adjust the height of the upper rack to accommodate tall glasses and pans, while the sleek third rack is perfect for flatware.

$949 $648 at The Home Depot

Samsung 6.3 cubic foot Stainless Steel Smart Electric Range The Home Depot

Samsung’s smart range works with wifi and voice control, meaning you can adjust cooking time and oven temperature without getting off the couch.

$1,049 $778 at The Home Depot

LG Large Capacity Front Load Washer with Steam and Wifi Connectivity The Home Depot

This top-rated stackable washer fits up to 20 pounds of laundry and automatically adjusts its settings based on fabric texture and load size. You’ll save a whopping $742 total when you make it a set with LG’s matching dryer.

$369 $238 at The Home Depot

Amana 1.6 cubit foot Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave The Home Depot

Amana’s sleek microwave boasts 10 cooking levels plus an ultra-convenient auto defrost feature. It also has more than 1,200 five-star ratings, with customers praising its ease of use and reliability.

$4,199 $3,198 at The Home Depot

GE Profile 27.9 cubic foot Smart 4-door French Refrigerator The Home Depot

Fingerprint resistant stainless steel, a hands-free water dispenser and an adjustable temperature drawer make GE’s smart fridge an incredibly useful addition to any kitchen. The fridge also features a clever door-in-door rotating bin that makes it easier to reach taller items.

$449.99 $399.99 at The Home Depot

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner The Home Depot

Dyson’s fantastic stick vacuum is a must-have for pet parents. It’s incredibly lightweight and boasts 40 minutes of run time, during which it’ll suck up pet hair, allergens and ground-in dirt from basically any floor surface.

$189.99 $159.99 at The Home Depot

Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner The Home Depot

With its detachable “Lift-Away” pod and power brush, Shark’s upright vacuum can handle everything from stairs to ceilings. The vacuum also features an extendable wand and crevice tool for tackling all those hard-to-reach, dust-filled nooks and crannies.

$599.99 $419.99 at The Home Depot

Roborock S6 Pure Robotic Vacuum Cleaner The Home Depot

Make keeping the house clean easier than ever with Roborock’s S6. Built-in sensors prevent it from knocking into furniture or falling down the stairs, and it also doubles as a mop.

$371.97 $285.54 at The Home Depot

Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart The Home Depot

Add some extra storage and counter space to your kitchen with this top-rated cart, featuring three adjustable shelves, deep drawers and a drop leaf breakfast bar.

$1,159 $753.35 at The Home Depot

Home Decorators Club Chennai 3-Drawer White Wash Dresser The Home Depot

With its intricately carved, white-washed mango wood, this dresser will add a boho-chic touch to the bedroom or hallway.

$2,999 $1,649 at The Home Depot

Titan Pro Series Faux Leather Reclining Chair The Home Depot

Indulge in ultimate relaxation with this massaging recliner, complete with five customizable massage programs, foot and calf compression and a heating element for your lower back.

$699 $454 at The Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Marsden Patia Finish King Cane Bed The Home Depot

We love the woven cane inlays of the rustic bed frame, which comes with a headboard, footboard, side rails and three slats.

$369 $276 at The Home Depot

StyleWell Unfinished Wood Rectangular Table for 6 The Home Depot

This durable, solid wood table comes unfinished, meaning you can stain, seal or paint it the exact color of your choice.

$230 $199 at The Home Depot

R3 Smart Sprinkler Controller The Home Depot

R3’s smart sprinkler controller automatically adjusts based on the weather to prevent both over- and underwatering (and to save some money on your monthly water bill).

$549 $469 at The Home Depot

Honda 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Lawn Mower The Home Depot

Honda’s mower has earned nearly 4000 five-star ratings, with customers praising particularly its versatile design. The mower offers seven cutting heights and it also doubles as a mulcher.

$109 $89 at The Home Depot

Ryobi One+ Cordless Chemical Sprayer The Home Depot

Keep the lawn healthy with this cordless sprayer, featuring a removable two-gallon tank and an adjustable nozzle.

$349 $249 at The Home Depot

Makita 18-Volt Brushless Cordless Circular Saw Kit The Home Depot

Makita’s top-rated cordless saw weighs just 12.4 pounds and comes with batteries, a charger and a carrying bag.

$229 $169 at The Home Depot

Dewalt Atomic 20-Volt Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit The Home Depot

Dewalt’s driver, which is both more compact and more powerful than previous models, earns praise from customers for its ease of use, reliability and battery life.

$249 $229 at The Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah Battery, 2-Pack The Home Depot

This battery pack set from Milwaukee boasts 50% more runtime and works with the more than 200 tools in the brand’s M18 system.