Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
It’s Memorial Day sale season, and right now you can save a ton of money on indoor and outdoor DIY and living over at The Home Depot. Now through May 29, you’ll find stellar discounts on appliances, patio picks, grills and whatever else is on your shopping list.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale, but there’s so much more to shop over at The Home Depot while the Memorial Day sale is still on.
Memorial Day lawn and gardening deals
Pressure washing is one of the more satisfying home chores, and this $99 set gives you everything you need to get going on big jobs.
Get the neatest lawn on the block with this string trimmer, conveniently cordless so you’re not tripping on wires while you work.
Hoses are way easier to work with when they’re not in a pile, and this cart keeps yours ready to go the moment you need it.
Get deep into your plants and bushes for a clean, quick snip with these hand pruners, an essential for any garden.
These raised garden beds allow you to install your own at-home vegetable and herb gardens, with no tilling of the earth or plowing of the fields, required.
Memorial Day appliance deals
It’s never a bad idea to have a power generator ready to go, whether you’re a survivalist living off-grid or a suburban family worried about a power outage.
Organize the garage with these sleek cabinets for tools, sports equipment, dog accessories and more.
Clean up pretty much any mess with this shop vac set that can hoover up liquids or debris.
If you need to get two machines done in one purchase, this LG set makes the buying and the setup easy with this washer-dryer tower.
This stainless steel counter-depth fridge looks like it was built in, but it gives you the same capacity as a full-size model — and it’s print-proof too.
Memorial Day patio furniture deals
This four-piece patio set is great for small gatherings on Friday evenings and coffee on sunny Saturday mornings.
This well-rated umbrella is nicely on sale right now — and a little extra shade is a great way to get the most out of your patio or terrace.
This sleek set uses metal for a little added elegance with club-inspired seating and comfy cushions to sink back into.
Shade makes a huge difference for how you use an outdoor space, and this tent keeps things easy-breezy for summer living when you want it, and can be easily disassembled when the cooler weather comes.
Sit back and relax in this lounge-ready outdoor sectional. It has a ton of different cushion colors so you can pick the right one for your patio too.
Memorial Day grill deals
This classic smoker is ready to go for your big (and small) summer barbecue projects.
Add a pop of color to your patio with a trusty Weber in deep ocean blue — and yeah, it cooks great too (customers have given it a super-satisfied 4.5-plus-star rating).
If you need your grill to be stylish and delicious, this KitchenAid in bright red and with retro chrome fits the bill. Small but mighty, it’s got two burners and runs on propane.
This stylish grill gets fired up fast for outdoor meals, with a three-burner flat-top surface and a griddle with multiple temperature settings and a sear mode.
Turn burgers with all the fixings — bacon, eggs, etc. — quickly with this party-ready flat-top grill.
Memorial Day tools deals
This DeWalt drill set is perfect for your general at-home DIY, and it’s one of those things that’s never a bad idea to have on hand.
This $500-off set has every power tool you probably need in one excellent set — seven tools (plus batteries, charger and bag) cover a ton of bases, whether you’re drilling, sawing or more.
Get going on at-home DIY with this miter saw set, which has a 3800 RPM motor and a super-precise blade.
Get a lot done with one purchase with this two-tool cordless combo kit. It comes with a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, and two batteries — plus a charger and bag to carry it all in.