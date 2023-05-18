home depot mem day 2022 lead
The Home Depot

It’s Memorial Day sale season, and right now you can save a ton of money on indoor and outdoor DIY and living over at The Home Depot. Now through May 29, you’ll find stellar discounts on appliances, patio picks, grills and whatever else is on your shopping list.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale, but there’s so much more to shop over at The Home Depot while the Memorial Day sale is still on.

Memorial Day lawn and gardening deals

Ryobi Cold Water Corded Electric Pressure Washer
Pressure washing is one of the more satisfying home chores, and this $99 set gives you everything you need to get going on big jobs.

$139 $99 at The Home Depot
Ryobi Expand-It Cordless String Trimmer
Get the neatest lawn on the block with this string trimmer, conveniently cordless so you’re not tripping on wires while you work.

$179 $149 at The Home Depot
Suncast 175-Foot Hose Reel Mobile Cart
Hoses are way easier to work with when they’re not in a pile, and this cart keeps yours ready to go the moment you need it.

$45 $30 at The Home Depot
Vigoro Bagged Premium Brown Wood Mulch
Save $1.30 on this mulch — with an order limit of 75 per order, those savings add up if you have a lot of landscaping to cover.

$3 $2 at The Home Depot
Corona ComfortGel High Carbon Steel Blade Hand Pruner
Get deep into your plants and bushes for a clean, quick snip with these hand pruners, an essential for any garden. 

$18 $15 at The Home Depot
Outdoor Essentials HavenNatural Cedar Elevated Garden Planter
These raised beds are deeply discounted right now, making it the perfect time to start that herb or vegetable garden you’ve dreamed about.

$344 $189 at The Home Depot

Memorial Day appliance deals

Ecoflow 3600W Generator Delta Pro
It’s never a bad idea to have a power generator ready to go, whether you’re a survivalist living off-grid or a suburban family worried about a power outage. 

$3411 $2999 at The Home Depot
Pro Duty Welded 20-Gauge Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet
Organize the garage with these sleek cabinets for tools, sports equipment, dog accessories and more. 

$850 $510 at The Home Depot
Ridgid HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Clean up pretty much any mess with this shop vac set that can hoover up liquids or debris.

$219 $169 at The Home Depot
WashTower Laundry Center With Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
If you need to get two machines done in one purchase, this LG set makes the buying and the setup easy with this washer-dryer tower. 

$2,400 $1,698 at The Home Depot
LG Smart Counter Depth Max French Door Refrigerator
This stainless steel counter-depth fridge looks like it was built-in, but it gives you the same capacity as a full-size model — and it’s print-proof, too. 

$2,500 $1,900 at The Home Depot

Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Stylewell Park Pointe 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
This 4-piece patio set is great for small gatherings on Friday evenings and coffee on sunny Saturday mornings. 

$599 $480 at The Home Depot
Cantilever Solar LED Offset Outdoor Patio Umbrella
This well-rated umbrella is massively on sale right now — and a little extra shade is a great way to get the most out of your patio or terrace. 

$600 $250 at The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Saddle View Brown 5-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
This sleek set uses metal for a little added elegance with club-inspired seating and comfy cushions to sink back into. 

$799 $599 at The Home Depot
Outsunny 6-Sided Hexagon Hub Gazebo Screen Tent
Shade makes a huge difference for how you use an outdoor space, and this tent keeps things easy-breezy for summer living when you want it, and can be easily disassembled when the cooler weather comes. 

$212 $170 at The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Beacon Park 3-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Set
Sit back and relax in this lounge-ready outdoor sectional. It has a ton of different cushion colors so you can pick the right one for your patio, too. 

$1,199 $849 at The Home Depot

Memorial Day grill deals

Nexgrill Barrel Charcoal Grill/Smoker in Black
This classic smoker is ready to go for your big (and small) summer barbecue projects. 

$229 $199 at The Home Depot
Best Tested
Weber Genesis Stainless Steel 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Add a pop of color to your patio with a trusty Weber in deep ocean blue — and yeah, it cooks great too (customers have given it a super-satisfied 4.5-plus-star rating). 

Read our review
$1,319 $1,219 at The Home Depot
KitchenAid ​​2-Burner Propane Gas Grill
If you need your grill to be stylish and delicious, this KitchenAid in bright red and with retro chrome fits the bill. Small but mighty, it’s got two burners and runs on propane. 

$349 $249 at The Home Depot
Loco 3-Burner Propane Flat Top Grill and Griddle
This stylish grill gets fired up fast for outdoor meals,with a 3-burner flat-top surface and a griddle with multiple temperature settings and a sear mode. 

$799 $699 at The Home Depot
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Griddle Top
Turn burgers with all the fixings — bacon, eggs — quickly with this party-ready flat top grill. 

$299 $229 at The Home Depot

Memorial Day tools deals

Dewalt Atomic 20V Max Impact Driver Kit
This Dewalt drill set is perfect for your general at-home DIY, and it’s one of those things that’s never a bad idea to have on hand.

$159 $99 at The Home Depot
Ryobi 40V Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Mower
A self-propelled mower takes some of the hard work out of the job for you, and this one’s currently $50 off, making it a great time to say yes. 

$499 $449 at The Home Depot
Dewalt 20V Max XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2 Pack)
More batteries mean more project time — stock up and get the job done without charging breaks.

$239 $149 at The Home Depot
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit
This $500-off set has every power tool you probably need in one excellent set — seven tools (plus batteries, charger and bag) cover a ton of bases, whether you’re drilling, sawing or more.

$999 $499 at The Home Depot
Ridgid Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw
A ton of big-ticket power tools and woodworking equipment is on sale right now, making it a great time to splash out on that one piece you’ve always wanted to add to your toolshed. Case in point, this sliding miter saw from Ridgid, now $200 off. 

$499 $299 at The Home Depot