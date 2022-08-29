Whether your outdoor area needs sprucing, your kitchen needs a makeover, your home security needs an upgrade or your yard needs attention, The Home Depot’s Labor Day savings event is here to help. Through Sept. 7, the retailer has a slew of sales perfect for fall entertaining, gardening, home improvement projects and more.

From refrigerators to video doorbells, from leaf blowers to fire pits, from grills to washing machines, we’ve rounded up more than 20 Labor Day deals to start shopping now.

Outdoor and patio deals

$249 $199 at The Home Depot

Celebrating the unofficial end of summer with a barbecue? This four-burner gas grill with a side burner will come in extra handy. With plenty of cooking space (562 total square inches), stainless steel burners, cast iron grates, side shelves and a battery-operated electronic igniter system, you’ll be putting it to use over and over again.

$115 $79 at The Home Depot

Save 31% when you pick up this 30-inch steel fire pit that doubles as outdoor heating or a small grill. It comes with a cooking grate, mesh screen and poker and the open, 12-inch-deep bowl design offers 360-degree views.

$139 $79.88 at The Home Depot

September kicks off tailgate season, are you prepared? Make your parking lot feasts special with the addition of this handy foldable grill that’s easy to tote to the big game. Features include a folding frame, ergonomic handle and six wheels, a damper system to adjust air flow and temperature, a side shelf prep area, hooks for tools and a porcelainized grate that makes clean-up a breeze. Score!

$41.98 $35.98 at The Home Depot

Help keep your yard, patio or garage clutter-free with this stackable 55-gallon heavy-duty tote perfect for a slew of storage needs. The yellow snap-fit lid keeps things dry and secure inside and slots allow you to lock it if so desired. It also comes with tie-down channels so you can strap it down for transport. Find it now for 14% off.

$549 $425.80 at The Home Depot

Add some instant style — and fun — to your porch or yard with this egg-shaped rattan basket chair that comes with water-resistant cushions and an iron stand. During The Home Depot Labor Day sale, it’s 23% off.

Tool deals

$199 $179 at The Home Depot

Save 10% during Home Depot’s Labor Day savings event on this two-tool combo kit that comes with a brushless half-inch drill/driver and half-inch impact driver, two 18V 2.0Ah batteries, plus a charger and tool bag. Part of the Ryobi ONE+ System, it also comes with a three-year warranty and works on the same battery platform as the line’s other 260-plus cordless tools.

$89 $79 at The Home Depot

Fall yard work on the chores list? This steel wheelbarrow will help you work smarter, not harder. Now 11% off, this durable version features hardwood handles, a rust-prevention coating, pneumatic, shock-absorbent wheels in the back and a single front wheel making turns and dumps easier.

$299 $239 at The Home Depot

Whether you need to clean out the gutters, paint or complete other odd jobs around the house, this multi-purpose professional aluminum ladder will become your new BFF. With a 20-foot reach, multi-positioning and a rope and pulley system that adjusts height with one pull, the ladder easily converts to extension, leaning, double-sided twin step, stairway or 90-degree wall ladder. Find it now for 20% off.

$159 $119 at The Home Depot

Fall leaves? What fall leaves? This lightweight, cordless leaf blower is built with a jet fan for up to 100 mph of power, a variable speed trigger, a hanging hook for easy storage and a debris scraper to remove anything that gets stuck. Save 25% now — along with priceless time you would have spent raking.

$229 $206 at The Home Depot

Keep that lawn in tip-top shape all autumn long with this edger, now 10% off, that features a powerful gas-powered, four-cycle, full-crank engine. The 9-inch steel blade is adjustable for different cutting heights, a cushioned grip and low vibration add comfort and the handles fold for easy storage.

Smart home deals

$99.99 $54.99 at The Home Depot

Play music, watch Netflix or YouTube, view your favorite photos and more with the Nest Hub. WIth a 7-inch smart display and controlled by tap or Google Assistant, it also features a sunrise alarm, can show a live feed from your Nest front-door camera, allows you to create lists and reminders and even broadcast messages to other Nest speakers in the house. Better yet, it’s now 45% off.

$169.99 $139.99 at The Home Depot

Newly improved, Ring’s video doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak with visitors to your door from your tablet, phone or select Alexa-enabled devices. You can customize motion zones, enable real-time notifications, share and save videos and photos (additional plan required) and use infrared technology to see what’s going on outside at night.

$129.99 $99.99 at The Home Depot

Save on your energy bill while keeping your house set at the perfect temperature with this smart thermostat that works with the Google Home app. Use your phone or device to control, monitor and receive alerts, change the temp with voice control via Hey Google or Alexa and rest easy knowing it turns itself down when you leave the home to save energy.

$ 84.98 $59.98 at The Home Depot

Wonder who that is at the door? Blink’s video doorbell gives you a clear view from anywhere. Use your phone to access live view, two-way talk and motion alerts, as well as to arm and disarm your doorbell. Easy to set up, it takes two included AA lithium batteries and then just needs to connect to Wi-Fi via the app or connect it to your doorbell wiring.

Appliance deals

$3,599 $2,498 at The Home Depot

Your kitchen is about to get a super-chic upgrade with this four-door French door fridge with customizable door panels to match any decor — now 31% off. WIth 29 cubic feet of capacity, it features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser and auto-fill pitcher and dual ice maker; a middle drawer with five temperature settings, two crisper drawers and independent freezer and refrigerator controls. And if you prefer to monitor and control it remotely? Just use the Samsung SmartThings app.

$1,110 $998 at The Home Depot

Get lots of space — and 10% off — with LG’s 30-inch-wide stainless steel refrigerator that includes a humidity-controlled crisper, door bins wide enough to fit a full gallon container, hidden hinges, a built-in ice maker, digital temp controls and sensors and more.

$1,299 $898 at The Home Depot

Grab your favorite cookbooks: This 30-inch, stainless steel slide-in electric range will have you ready to cook up a storm, with its five-element cooktop, a storage drawer, self-cleaning oven, six rack positions and more. Just holler when dinner is served.

$1,149 $768 at The Home Depot

Perfect for families with lots of loads to get through, this large-capacity washer, now 31% off, includes a super speed wash setting that lasts just 28 minutes. The machine also connects to Wi-Fi, so you can use the Samsung SmartThings app to alert you when a cycle ends, start or stop it remotely, schedule cycles and more.

$269 $110 at The Home Depot

Pet owners, rejoice! Hoover’s pet-specific carpet cleaner is 59% off and uses dual-spin brushes to remove dirt and other messes and the coated brush roll helps eliminate odor-causing particles. Bonus: It also works on upholstery, stairs and more.