If you’ve always dreamt of a sauna lifestyle but don’t happen to have the space for one in your apartment, HigherDose’s at-home sauna products are here to get you hot and sweaty in a pleasant, glowy way. Right now, you can save 20% off the brand’s lineup of wellness items, including the Underscored editor-approved sauna blankets and red light masks.

All you need? Our exclusive code, which is pretty simple. Just type CNN into the promo field when you check out and get 20% off your order. Here are two of our favorite HigherDose picks to get you started.

Shop these and the rest of HigherDose’s wellness offerings (excluding full size saunas, bundles and subscriptions) — with our code now through March 31.