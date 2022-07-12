CNN

Sure, Prime Day is a great time to splurge a bit on all those items you’re been eyeing. But it’s also the perfect excuse to save a bit of money on the everyday essentials you’d be buying anyway. So here are some of the top deals on household and beauty essentials.

Snack and drinks from Frito-Lay, Quaker and more
Amazon

Few of us have time to make homemade snacks every day — no judgment. Feed hungry mouths with ease thanks to these deals on snacking favorites.

From $9.08 From $5.58 at Amazon
School Supplies from Sharpie, Elmer's and more
Amazon

Avoid a stressful September and stock up on school supplies now. You can save on Sharpie highlighters, Elmer's glue and more.

$14.99 $8.59 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Batteries, Cables and Office Supplies
Amazon

Upgrade your WFH setup with these discounted must-haves, from HDMI cables and masking tape to envelopes and dry erase markers.

$6.57 $4.73 at Amazon
Clorox and Glad Household Essentials
Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
Amazon

Keep your home clean and odor-free with these ForceFlex trash bags and ToiletWand bundles, discounted right now.

$13.99 $7.97 at Amazon
Skin Care Essentials from Sun Bum, Honest, Differin and more
Amazon

Keep your skin clear, moisturized and protected with these products from trusted brands. Stock up on your routine now — you'll be glad you did.

$6 $2.15 at Amazon
Crest and Oral-B Dental Care
Oral-B Oral Care and Whitening Kits
Amazon

Save on teeth-whitening products, electric toothbrushes, floss and more, including Crest Whitestrips. Your dentist thanks you in advance.

$14.99 $7.57 at Amazon
Pet Essentials From Amazon Brands
Amazon

Chew treats, cat trees, poop bags and everything else pet parents need is discounted right now as part of an Amazon pet brands sale.

$9.99 $3.99 at Amazon
Duracell household batteries
Amazon

You can never have too many batteries lying around, so stock up while they're on sale now.

$12.99 $7.90 at Amazon
Razors and refills from Braun, Gillette, Venus and more
Amazon

Save on all your razor and trimmer needs with these deals, with up to 40% shaved off the prices (get it?).

$19.49 $11.86 at Amazon
Diapers and Wipes From Pampers, Honest and More
Amazon

If you have kids in diapers at home, it's not a bad idea to stock up on packs while they're on sale. You'll also find wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby shampoo and more essentials at a discount.

$6.89 $4.19 at Amazon