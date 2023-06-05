The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a killer example of what an Android phone can be, especially when it comes to the cameras. It was already a strong value at $900, but this $200 discount at Amazon makes it hard to pass up, especially since there’s no trade-in or carrier activation required to get the deal.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs in the capabilities. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that’s sheer beauty with a high peak brightness and a smooth-flowing 120Hz refresh rate that can slow down to match different content and save on battery use. It’s also packing some of the best smartphone cameras you can find. The 5x telephoto camera on the rear is an extra-special treat, letting you get tighter close-ups on faraway subjects with a shallower depth of field.

The Tensor G2 chip powering the Pixel 7 Pro keeps it smart. It’s plenty fast for everyday use and enables special features like live captions for anything you’re listening to on the phone. It also powers some of the most impressive voice-to-text transcription you’ll find on a phone. Keeping the phone running all day is a 5,000mAh battery that can fast-charge at 30 watts over a wired connection or even at 23 watts using wireless charging. Google really helps stretch the value of this phone with long-term software support as well, making this a deal that can keep on giving.