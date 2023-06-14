No matter the season, controlling the temperature of your home can be a careful balancing act between keeping yourself comfortable and keeping your energy bill in check. In both the sweltering heat of summer and the shivering chill of winter, a smart thermostat can help, by providing you more nuanced and even remote control of your air conditioning.

Right now, both our favorite smart thermostat overall and our favorite budget model are on sale. The Nest Learning Thermostat has almost a third off at Woot!, and the basic Nest Thermostat is $31 off at Amazon.

Let’s start with the basic model. Our budget pick, the Google Nest Thermostat, easily integrates into most home HVAC systems, even incorporating fan controls if needed. It’s able to control heating and cooling, and features presets and schedules for quick or automatic switching. You can also control it remotely in case you’re going to be home late and don’t want the air conditioning kicking on earlier than it needs to. If you’re feeling really cozy and don’t want to move an inch to adjust the temperature, you can even control the thermostat with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

To take your climate controls to the next level, there’s the Nest Learning Thermostat, our overall favorite to take your smart home to the next level. It boasts much of the same feature set of the standard Nest Thermostat, but it has a more polished design and extra smarts. Over the course of your use, it will learn from your habits and make adjustments to the climate controls in an attempt to lower your energy use while still keeping you comfortable night and day.

If you’re ready to keep cool for the summer and prepare for the years ahead, these are two great deals. If you’re still unsure, check out our testing process for more information.