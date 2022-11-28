Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Cyber Monday sales abound today, but one that’s caught our eye? Glossier’s Cyber Monday sale, which this year includes a tiered discount: 20% off your entire order if you ring up at $99.99 or less (minus taxes, shipping, etc.), or 30% off your order when you spend $100 or more.
We’ve rounded up a trio of picks we’d add to cart ASAP — and calculated the discounts at the 30% off price (just for a little shopping inspiration). The sale ends Monday at 11:59 PM ET, so don’t wait too long to find your own new favorites. And be sure to check out our other top deals for beauty lovers.
For when you need to look slightly more pulled together (or just don’t want to be bothered with a lip you need a mirror for), Glossier’s buildable matte lipstick goes from a wash of color to more of a tint. Expect softer lip versus some bold drama — your natural lip color will still come through, whatever the shade.
Glossier’s bestselling Milky Jelly Cleanser is perfect for contact-wearers, people with sensitive eyes, and mascara lovers, thanks to a swap for the usual soap in most cleansers — no stinging here. Plus, the lightweight formula is perfect for washing dry winter skin without taxing it (five skin conditioners, like pro-Vitamin B5, help with that too).
This handy kit is perfect for giving your favorite traveler this holiday season — especially if they prefer a streamlined look on the go. A cute pink bag comes stocked with four of Glossier’s bestselling products: the Boy Brow grooming pomade, a Balm Dotcom, Lash Slick mascara, and Cloud Paint cheek color (and you can pick the shades for each).