Black Friday sales abound today, but one that’s caught our eye? Glossier’s Black Friday sale, which this year includes a tiered discount: 20% off your entire order if you ring up at $99.99 or less (minus taxes, shipping, etc.), or 30% off your order when you spend $100 or more.

We’ve rounded up a trio of picks we’d add to cart ASAP — and calculated the discounts at the 30% off price (just for a little shopping inspiration). The sale ends Monday at 11:59 PM ET, so don’t wait too long to find your own new favorites. And be sure to check out our other top deals for beauty lovers.

Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick
For when you need to look slightly more pulled together (or just don’t want to be bothered with a lip you need a mirror for), Glossier’s buildable matte lipstick goes from a wash of color to more of a tint. Expect softer lip versus some bold drama — your natural lip color will still come through, whatever the shade. 

$18 $13 at Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier’s bestselling Milky Jelly Cleanser is perfect for contact-wearers, people with sensitive eyes, and mascara lovers, thanks to a swap for the usual soap in most cleansers — no stinging here. Plus, the lightweight formula is perfect for washing dry winter skin without taxing it (five skin conditioners, like pro-Vitamin B5, help with that too). 

$19 $13 at Glossier
It's All in the Bag Set
This handy kit is perfect for giving your favorite traveler this holiday season — especially if they prefer a streamlined look on the go. A cute pink bag comes stocked with four of Glossier’s bestselling products: the Boy Brow grooming pomade, a Balm Dotcom, Lash Slick mascara, and Cloud Paint cheek color (and you can pick the shades for each). 

$92 $64 at Glossier