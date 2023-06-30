The washer/dryer combo is not a new concept. Mainly found in European homes, these appliances are known for their smaller drums, longer wait times and shorter lifespans. However, GE is trying to change the face of the elusive one-and-done load of laundry with its new, premium, Profile Ultrafast Washer/Dryer Combo — and it’s on sale for the 4th of July. Imagine putting a large load of laundry in a machine, hitting a button and coming back to clean AND dry clothes — in about 2 hours. Using a ventless heat pump (perfect for apartments and smaller spaces) paired with GE’s High-Airflow Ventless Drying System, the appliance will automatically cycle to dry when it’s done washing. And, because it has a 120v plug, you won’t need any fancy installations or extra technology – which ultimately means it can be placed almost anywhere in your home. Along with the obvious bonus of not having to think about switching your laundry from a washer to a dryer, it also comes with an Adaptive SmartDispense system which will sense how much laundry is in your machine, then dispense the right amount. Talk about a no-brainer. In addition, it comes with a simple lint filter system and an app that will let you control it from afar. But, as they say, nothing good lasts forever, and this special deal ends on July 12th.