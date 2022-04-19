Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can recreate it yourself at home thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker. Today, it’s on sale at Best Buy for $50.

Originally $579.99 (undoubtedly a hefty price tag for a machine that produces frozen water), the ice maker is now marked down to $529.99. Though that’s not the best discount we’ve ever seen, you’ll at least score some savings if you’re after that chewable, crunchy ice flake texture.

If you plan on hosting a ton of summer parties, it’ll be your best friend: The machine can turn out 24 pounds of ice each day in batches of three pounds at a time. Just fill up the reservoir with water and get icing — the GE Profile also has built-in Wi-Fi, and via its app, you can monitor the machine’s status and schedule for when you need fresh ice. Plus, it all comes in a compact and portable (!) package that can be easily left out on your countertop for transferred outside for your next barbecue.

Just be sure to shop soon if you intend to add nugget ice to your kitchen offerings. This deal likely won’t last long