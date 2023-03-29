Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can re-create it yourself at home anytime, thanks to the cult-favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, on sale now at Amazon.

Originally around $649 (undoubtedly a hefty price tag for a machine that produces frozen water), the ice maker is now nicely marked down. Though it’s still quite expensive, you’ll at least score some savings if you’re after that chewable, crunchy ice flake texture.

If you tend to take on hosting duties, it’ll be your best friend: The machine can turn out 24 pounds of ice each day in batches of 3 pounds at a time. The side tank eliminates the need for an external water source, so you can place the machine wherever it’s most convenient. Plus, it all comes in a compact and portable (!) package that can be easily left out on your countertop or transferred outside for your next barbecue. Just fill up the reservoir with water and get icing.

Be sure to shop soon if you intend to add nugget ice to your kitchen offerings; this promo won’t last long.