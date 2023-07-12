Nugget ice, for those of us who grew up in a stretch of the U.S. where a certain fast-food chain known for crunchy, crunchy ice reigned supreme, goes hand-in-hand with summer. If you’re a fan of the flaky frozen stuff, you can recreate it from your own kitchen with this Amazon deal on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now 22% off for Prime Day. What makes nugget ice nugget, you ask? Rather than being a solid chunk of frozen water, it’s made from compacted ice flakes, giving you that slightly powdery, extremely satisfying unique crunch. This one turns out 24 pounds of it each day, with a batch ready for your next drink in as little as 10 minutes. Because it’s 2023, you can use your voice to control when it starts and stops, or use the app to check out how things are going in the kitchen while you’re getting the rest of the barbecue prepped outside. The discount means that this ice maker is $150 off today — a pretty hefty chunk of savings if perfectly crunchy ice is your one true passion in life (or if you do a heck of a lot of entertaining).