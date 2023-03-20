Samsung is kicking off its Discover Samsung sales event this week, just in time for spring. There are plenty of sweet deals to go around, from discounts on TVs and soundbars to washing machines and ovens. Some of the best deals, however, can be found in the mobile section of Samsung’s website, where you’ll find a killer deal on the company’s latest Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Save up to $850 on a Galaxy S23 Ultra
For a limited time, you can save up to $850 on the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra with an eligible trade-in.
For one day only, Samsung will give you up to $850 in total savings off a shiny new Galaxy S23 Ultra. This phone — typically retailing for $1,200 and up — is one of the best Samsung phones we’ve ever tested, as we pointed out in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review. It has a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, blazing-fast performance, long battery life and one of the best camera systems you can get on a phone, all led by a cutting-edge 200-megapixel main sensor. Plus, you get an S Pen for jotting down notes, signing documents, and more.
In order to maximize your savings, you’ll need to trade in an eligible smartphone. Samsung is enhancing the credit for each device you trade in, with the highest credit amount being $750. On top of that, you’ll get a $100 Samsung.com credit, good for things like cases and other accessories. Even if you’re not trading in, you can still get the $100 credit.
The deal is only live today, March 20th, so make sure you jump on it as soon as possible.
More great Galaxy deals for Discover Samsung
On March 22, you can save up to $650 on a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung’s latest smartphone that can convert into a 7.6-inch tablet. You’ll receive a $50 credit for accessories and up to $600 of enhanced trade-in credit. It’s an excellent deal on one of our favorite folding phones to date.
Samsung is also holding a Flash Sale on the Galaxy S22 on March 22. From 12 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET, you can save $100 on last year’s Galaxy S22, bringing the price down from $699 to $599. Although it’s not the latest and greatest from Samsung, it can still get the job done for a lot of users, especially if you’d like to save a few bucks on your next smartphone purchase.
On March 23, Samsung will be offering the new Galaxy S23+ for up to 88% off, which is wild. You’ll need to trade your phone in, but Samsung will be inflating the credit you get to up to $700, and it’ll also throw in a free battery pack so you can stay charged up on the go. Together, both perks add up to pretty significant savings, helping to lower the price of the S23 Plus itself to around $100.
On March 25th, you can save $100 on last year’s Galaxy S22 Plus. This device, while a year old, is still plenty capable with a gorgeous screen, speedy processor, and good camera quality.