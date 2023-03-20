Samsung is kicking off its Discover Samsung sales event this week, just in time for spring. There are plenty of sweet deals to go around, from discounts on TVs and soundbars to washing machines and ovens. Some of the best deals, however, can be found in the mobile section of Samsung’s website, where you’ll find a killer deal on the company’s latest Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Save up to $850 on a Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung For a limited time, you can save up to $850 on the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra with an eligible trade-in. $1,200 From $450 at Samsung

For one day only, Samsung will give you up to $850 in total savings off a shiny new Galaxy S23 Ultra. This phone — typically retailing for $1,200 and up — is one of the best Samsung phones we’ve ever tested, as we pointed out in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review. It has a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, blazing-fast performance, long battery life and one of the best camera systems you can get on a phone, all led by a cutting-edge 200-megapixel main sensor. Plus, you get an S Pen for jotting down notes, signing documents, and more.

In order to maximize your savings, you’ll need to trade in an eligible smartphone. Samsung is enhancing the credit for each device you trade in, with the highest credit amount being $750. On top of that, you’ll get a $100 Samsung.com credit, good for things like cases and other accessories. Even if you’re not trading in, you can still get the $100 credit.

The deal is only live today, March 20th, so make sure you jump on it as soon as possible.

More great Galaxy deals for Discover Samsung