Unless you’re a non-stop, human dynamo, keeping in shape and staying active can be something of a mindful task. A quality fitness tracker can help you keep tabs on your activity and encourage you when you need it most. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our favorite fitness tracker for that job, and it has a tasty 20% discount from Amazon right now.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a slick little unit, packing loads of capability into a compact unit that doesn’t stand out. The tracker supports over 20 workout types, and you can save six to it at once — think your most frequent activities. It will also keep track of your heart rate, steps and Active Zone Minutes (time spent exercising within a certain heart rate range), helping you ensure you’re getting enough vigorous physical activity.

If you want to swim or shower, you can leave the Fitbit Inspire 3 on, as it has water resistance down to 50 meters. And since your downtime is just as important as your uptime, it offers sleep tracking and smart alarms in the morning to try waking you up at the optimal time.

Despite its small size and all the tracking it offers, this Fitbit can run for 10 days on a charge or three days with an always-on display. It also boasts some handy smarts beyond the fitness tracking, like the ability to display phone notifications so you can see text messages at a glance.

We already found the Fitbit Inspire 3 to be the best fitness tracker at its full price, but it just gets better when it’s $20 off, so shop now.