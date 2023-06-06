Shopping for dads is notoriously difficult, which is why at Underscored we provide tons of Father’s Day gift ideas every year. Whether your dad is a sports enthusiast, tech whiz, outdoorsy type, star chef or anything else, we’ve got you covered with dozens of thoughtful gifts that show how much you care. Check out our picks for gifts that are personalized, practical and unique — plus, see our editors’ tried-and-true favorites from years past.

What’s the only thing better than a thoughtful gift? A deal on a thoughtful gift. Fortunately, there are plenty of Father’s Day savings to be had across the web, including a bunch of last-minute options and exclusive deals for Underscored readers. No matter what you have in mind for dad this year, find inspiration and savings below.

Father’s Day exclusive deals

• Ostrichpillow: For the traveling dad, consider Ostrichpillow’s essentials. Our readers can get an exclusive 15% off the Eye Mask and Neck Wrap with code CNNFATHERSDAY, now through June 8.

• Paint Your Life: Score 30% off all orders of custom paintings with code CNNFDAY, now through the end of June.

Father’s Day sales from major retailers

The Home Depot

• Lowe’s: Save on home-improvement gifts, grills and more at Lowe’s.

• Macy’s: Between June 6 and 12, get 30% off home, apparel and more thanks to the Friends & Family sale.

Father’s Day clothing and accessories sales

Jambys

• Fossil: Get 20% off full price watches, accessories and more.

• Highland Duds: Get 30% off men’s clothing sitewide with code DAD30.

• Jambys: Shop cozy loungewear for less — Jambys is offering 20% on all orders $90 or more with code FATHERSDAY, now through June 17.

• Vincero: Now through June 19, Vincero is offering 20% off sitewide and a complimentary whiskey glass with your purchase.

Father’s Day tech sales

Sonos

• Courant: Chic wireless chargers are on sale from Courant right now.

• Jabra: Enhance your dad’s audio experience with deals on Jabra’s true wireless earbuds, including some of our favorites for working out.

• OtterBox: Keep your phone safe from cracks and chips with a protective case from Otterbox — everything is 20% off sitewide through June 9.

• Samsung: As part of its Father’s Day campaign, Samsung is offering deals on bestsellers like the Galaxy Tab S8, Watch5, Galaxy Buds Live and more.

• Sonos: In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now you can score up to $99 off portable speakers and up to $170 off home theater sets through June 18.

Father’s Day fitness, health and grooming sales

Therabody

• 23andMe: The DNA kit brand is offering 25% off its Health and Ancestry kit.

• Beard Club: Get 15% off the Beard Club site from through June 20.

• Oura: Now through June 18, get $50 off the Rose Gold Horizon and $40 off Stealth, Gold Horizon and Heritage smart rings.

• Scotch Porter: Get 50% off collections and bundles from the grooming brand.

• Therabody: If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. No matter which model you choose, you’ll save on a device perfect for athletes and anyone else who appreciates at-home relaxation.

• Tushy: Shop our favorite bidet attachments and get 40% off all week with code BUTTSAVER40.

Father’s Day home sales

Aura

• Aura Frames: Preserve precious memories with a digital photo frame, now up to $50 off. that allows you to relive all of your memories with ease.

• Big Blanket Co: Give Dad the gift of cozy and save, thanks to this sale on blankets, hoodies and more.

• Ergonofis: It’s not technically for Father’s Day, but Ergonofis’ Summer Sale means you can score 20% off office furniture and desk accessories sitewide.

Father’s Day cooking and grilling sales

ZGrills

• Atlas Coffee Club: Our editor even called Atlas’ subscription a “must-have for any coffee fanatic” — and right now you can score up to $50 off gifts and 50% off subscriptions.

• Nutribullet: Score blenders, juicers and more 20% off sitewide with code GIFTFORDAD.

• Truff: Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything the condiment brand Truff has to offer, from pasta sauce to truffle oil to mayonnaise. Right now, you can save 25% on gift sets with code SUMMERSALE — shop around and choose your favorites.

• Z Grills: Save up to $303 on grills and accessories.

Father’s Day outdoors sales

Solo Stove

• Bass Pro Shops: Shop outdoor gear and more at up to 40% off right now.

• Solo Stove: From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, Solo Stove makes outdoor gatherings that much better — right now, shop new Fire Starting Greeting Cards plus score over 45% off Backyard Bundles.

Father’s Day travel sales

Ostrichpillow

• Monos: Now through June 18, get up to 15% off luggage sitewide.

